15/09/2021

Jimmy Murray fires over nine points as St Nicholas bag rare championship win

Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship Group B

ST NICHOLAS 1-17

WESTERNS     0-05

St Nicholas celebrated a rare championship victory on Sunday afternoon when they proved too strong for Westerns in this Group B encounter at Darver.

It has been some years since the Drogheda side last tasted a victory in this competition but they turned on the style against the Reaghstown men with a 15-point victory.

The opening quarter of the game proved to be a very cagey affair with both defences on top. By the time the first water break arrived there was only one point on the board and that came from the boot of Paudi Downey for the Nicks.

The scoring rate improved in the second quarter as the Drogheda men moved up a gear. Jimmy Murray landed three points while Fionn Meagher added two to put their side in command.

Westerns found it difficult to create chances but they finally got off the mark through Conor Kerr on 25 minutes. However, they couldn’t build on that score and it was the Drogheda men who finished the half on top with a goal from Downey and a point from Eddie Carr to lead by 1-8 to 0-1.

The Reaghstown side improved in the second half and asked a number of questions of the Nicks defence but were denied the goal they needed by some fine saves from Alex Reilly. At the other end, points from Maguire and Con Sheehan from play kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Nicks.

Westerns did improve their scoring return through Patrick Kerley (2), Anthony Durnin and Kerr but they never looked capable of mounting a comeback. Jimmy Murray and Carr completed the rest of the Nicks scoring as Murray finished with an impressive tally of nine points.

ST NICHOLAS: Alex Reilly; Stephen Finnegan, Declan Heeney, Andrew Starrs; Aaron Flanagan, Johnny Carter, Darren Thornton; Brian Carter, Sam Reilly; Con Sheehan (0-1), Paudi Downey (1-2), Benner Maguire (0-1); Fionn Meagher (0-2), Jimmy Murray (0-9), Rian Farrell. Subs: Stephan Hodgins for Murray; Eddie Carr (0-2) for B Carter; Cian O’Brien for Thornton, Keith Cluskey for Finnegan, Jason Maguire for Sheehan.

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Liam Murray, Colin Martin, Mick Martin; Adam Duffy, Andy Murray, Patrick Kerley (0-2); Anthony Durnin (0-1), Finn Duffy; Ryan Duffy, Conor Kerr (0-2), John Murray; Jack Ogle, Peter Shiels, Shane Matthews. Subs: Damien Boylan for D McArdle, Brendan Harlan for J Ogle, Liam Drumgoole for A Duffy, Oisin Murray for R Duffy.

