Geraldines GFC Weekly Club Notes

Our Senior Men had a two point win over Mattock Rangers in Division 1 on Thursday evening on a score line of 0-12 to 0-10. All roads lead to Dunleer next Sunday for the start of our Senior Championship with a match v Dreadnots, throw in is at 3.30 pm. There were no matches for our Ladies this past week.

Well done to the boys and girls who participated in Féile last weekend.

There has been lots of activity for our underage players this week; you can keep up to date with all club activity on our social media platforms and Clubzap.

Our Lotto jackpot currently stands at €7200; please check our social media for details of the ways in which you can take part. We thank everyone who supports our club lotto; funds raised are essential to the running of our facilities for the entire parish to enjoy. Remember that you got to be in it to win it!

We continue to ask everyone who visits our grounds to adhere to the strict protocol we have in place and to be compliant as we endeavour to keep you all safe.

Our club gear will soon be available through the DEFY club shop.