Search

11/09/2021

Geraldines GFC Weekly Club Notes

Lucky players bag almost €30,000 in Louth GAA lottery wins

Credit: Geraldines GFC Twitter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Our Senior Men had a two point win over Mattock Rangers in Division 1 on Thursday evening on a score line of 0-12 to 0-10. All roads lead to Dunleer next Sunday for the start of our Senior Championship with a match v Dreadnots, throw in is at 3.30 pm. There were no matches for our Ladies this past week. 

Well done to the boys and girls who participated in Féile last weekend.

There has been lots of activity for our underage players this week; you can keep up to date with all club activity on our social media platforms and Clubzap.

Our Lotto jackpot currently stands at €7200; please check our social media for details of the ways in which you can take part.  We thank everyone who supports our club lotto; funds raised are essential to the running of our facilities for the entire parish to enjoy. Remember that you got to be in it to win it!

We continue to ask everyone who visits our grounds to adhere to the strict protocol we have in place and to be compliant as we endeavour to keep you all safe.

Our club gear will soon be available through the DEFY club shop.

Dundalk go in search of vital win away to bottom side Longford Town

Gallant Knockbridge lose their title as St Fechins break their final hoodoo

'Cooley Camino' for Rape Crisis North East to take place this Sunday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media