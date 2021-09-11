Search

11/09/2021

Border Legion and Glenmuir Celtic progress to McConville Cup Quarter finals

Dundalk Schoolboys League fixtures

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk and District League McConville Cup 1st round                                                                                              Glenmuir United 0 Border Legion 5 
9/9/21

Border Legion eased into the quarter finals of the McConville Cup to face Bellurgan United with a 5-0 trouncing of Glenmuir United. A quick fire start saw them 2-0 up after eight minutes, thanks to a double from Sean Maguire, both stunning shots from distance.

Turning over they soon made it 3-0 as Maguire completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute. Dean Shield's with a header in the 83rd minute added a fourth before Conor Mackin completed the root with a long range effort. This win stretched their unbeaten run to eight games since the start of the season.

Dundalk and District League McConville Cup 1st round
Rock Celtic 2 Glenmuir Celtic 3
Sandy lane
9/9/21


Glenmuir Celtic maintained their unbeaten run this season with a hard fought win against Rock Celtic. James O'Connor brought his tally for the season up to 12 goals with a brace and Paddy O'Connell got the victor's other score with his first goal this term.

Rock Celtic's replies came from Oran O'Hanlon and their top scorer Rory Kirke, who now has 10 strikes this season. Glenmuir Celtic will now meet St Dominics in the Quarter finals.

Who are the current top scorers in the Dundalk District Leagues?

Vinny Perth not worrying about his future as Dundalk slump to ninth place

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media