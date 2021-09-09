Who are the current top scorers in the Dundalk District Leagues?

Top Scorer's Dundalk & District League
Fyffes Premier Division
William Opoku Bay 9
Sheriff Ayode Bay 4
Gerard Uamai Bay 4
Steven O'Rourke Carr 3
Victor Adejobi Bay 3
Patrick O'Callaghan Glen United 3
Michael Adogboyega Bay 3
Brendan McKevitt Quay 3
Brian O'Conor M'mor 3
Fyffes First Division
Asen Lordanov Border Legion 13
James O'Conor Glen C. 10
Sean Bailey Rampard 9
Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 9
Lee Wright Rampard 7
Aidan McGuinness Rampard 6
Stephen O'Brian Bellurgan 5
Victor Ihemeje Glen C. 5
Usur Kellagher Border Legion 4
