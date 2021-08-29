Four goals from Paul Callan seal big win for Lannleire over Na Piarsaigh

Paul Callan slips in for a Lannleire goal in the downpour in Dunleer. Pic: Arthur Kinahan
LANNLEIRE 6-9
NA PIARSAIGH 3-5
Lannleire completed their Division 3 A league programme of fixtures on Saturday evening in Dunleer with a fine win over Na Piarsaigh.
The first half of the game was played in a torrential downpour, at the end of which, Lannleire were leading 3-4 to 1-3, with all the goals coming inside the opening ten minutes, Paul Callan (2) and Bob Murphy the Lannleire goal scorers. Robert Murphy found the net for the Dundalk men to keep their hopes alive.
Na Piarsaigh scored a goal, a minute into the second half through Vinny Chorley but two further goals from Paul Callan nearing the end of the third quarter of the game put the result beyond doubt.
Colin Murphy added a sixth goal for Lannleire on 52 minutes with Na Piarsaigh registering their third goal two minutes from the end of the contest from Seamus Gonnelly.
LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Laurence McEntee, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Gary Monaghan, Briain McGuinness, Caoimhin Maher; Pierce Hawkins, Andrew Dowd; Peter Fortune, Colin Murphy 1-2, Alan Murphy (0-1); Paul Callan (4-1), Bob Murphy (1-1), Killian Gregory (0-4). Subs: Conal Maher for P Fortune; Alex Carroll for G Monaghan; Thomas Doyle for C Maher; Darragh Goodnan for J Torris; Ryan McArdle for P Callan; Aaron McArdle for C Murphy; Jimmy Kearney for P Hawkins.
NA PIARSAIGH: Adam Molloy; Bryan Sharkey, Ronan McCartney, Fergal Mulholland; Stephen Arrowsmith, Michael Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Mark O’Hare, James Mahoney (0-1); Joe Woods, Conall Shields, Vinny Chorley (1-1); Mark Larkin (0-1), Sean Geeney (0-1), Robert Murphy (1-1). Subs: Seamus Gonnelly (1-0) for M Larkin, Chris Kellet for B Sharkey, David Doyle for J Woods, Thomas Muckian for S Geeney.
