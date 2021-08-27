Brian Mulroy shows his class to win a thrilling 2021 Dundalk President's Prize

Brian Mulroy shot a superb 43pts off 27 to win Vincent Conlon’s President’s Prize, with Ferghal Duffy finishing just a point behind.

Mulroy’s round included birdies at the par three fifth and par five 10th as he went out in 24pts having to failed to score at the par five sixth. He picked up four points at the fifth and eighth and three points at the first, second, third and sixth.

He got the back nine off to a great start with another birdie at 10 and then had three point pars at the down the home stretch. He came back in 19pts having failed to score at the 14th but it didn’t matter as his total of 43pts was good enough to edge out Duffy.

Playing off 18 Duffy also had a great round but he will rue that it was book-ended by a double-bogey on the first and triple bogey on the 18th. He had four successive three-point pars from the fifth as he made the turn with 21pts and on the back nine he recorded five more three-point pars as he came home with 21pts for a final total of 42pts.

Michael Gallagher (16) took the Veteran’s Prize with 41pts and Joseph Laverty was the Gross Prize winner with a score of 35pts. The teenager went out in 18pts and although he started the back nine with a birdie four at the 10th he bogeyed 11 and 16 to come home in 17pts.

The Divisional winners were Martin McEntaggart (9), Padraig Hassett (13) and Paul Matthews (29) while Sean Gartlan (31) took the juvenile prize.

Last Wednesday’s Open Singles was won by Davy McDonnell who shot 41pts playing off 20 to win by two shots from Terry Conlon (8) and Hugh Reilly (22). Conlon took the Division One honours with Reilly winning Division Three and Ciaran Daly (15) claiming the Division Two prize. Colin Roche (1) with 34pts had the day’s best gross score of 34pts.

Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 - Vincent Conlon’s President's Prize (GOY4) – Overall: Brian Mulroy (27) 43pts, Fearghal Duffy (18) 42pts. Veteran: Michael Gallagher (16) 41pts. Gross: Joseph Laverty (2) 35pts. Division 1: Martin McEnteggart (9) 38/22pts, Sean Hession (9) 38/20pts. Christy Ward (7) 38/17pts. Division 2: Padraig Hassett (13) 41pts, Conor Martin (16) 39/20pts, Patrick Curran (19) 39pts/16pts. Division Three: Paul Matthews (29) 39pts, Conor McDonnell (23) 38/23pts, Brendan O’Shaughnessy (25) 38/20pts. Juvenile: Seán Gartlan (31) 33pts.

Wednesday, August 18 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: David McDonnell (20) 41pts. Division 1: Terry Conlon (8) 39pts, Fergal Harte (9) 38pts. Division 2: Ciaran Daly (15) 38/19pts, Martin McDonnell (19) 38/18pts. Division 3: Hugh Reilly (22) 39pts, John McEneaney (26) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Colin Roche (1) 34 pts

Friday, August 20 – Social Nine Holes Stroke – Overall: Derek Williams & Miriam Williams 33.25, Michael Kelly & Rita Kelly 33.50.