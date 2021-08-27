Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Dundalk man accused of garda arson not in court due to Covid-19

Two Garda cars burnt out at Dundalk Garda station

Reporter:

Reporter

A 32-year-old man accused of an arson attack at Dundalk Garda Station had his case adjourned in his absence on Thursday, August 26, after the vacation sitting of the local district court was told the defendant had not been produced as he was symptomatic of Covid 19.

Jason Corr who gave an address at the time of Glengat B&B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk is charged with two counts of causing criminal damage at Dundalk Garda Station on August 18th last – in relation to two garda patrol vehicles (one marked, one unmarked).

When he was first brought before the court the previous Thursday, no bail application was made and Judge Alan Mitchell – who noted the alleged incident had received national media coverage, remanded the accused in custody.

An application for bail had been expected to be made last week. However, after the court heard why Mr Corr had not been produced, Judge Deirdre Gearty further remanded him in custody until next Wednesday.

