Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty goes unbeaten for Leinster on day one of Golf Inter Pro's

Caolan Rafferty in action, who won both his games yesterday as Leinster defeated Munster 7-4 in the first round of the Interprovincial Golf Championships held in Shannon Golf Club. Pic: Golf Ireland
It was a strong start for Leinster and Caolan Rafferty at 2021 Interprovincial Golf Championship, with the men from the East topping the standings following the first round of action at Shannon Golf Club yesterday.
Rafferty was a huge part of the Leinster victory over a strong Munster outfit, his two wins helping them record a 7-4 win over Munster to go to the top of the table.
Going unbeaten in the morning foursomes proved crucial with Leinster winning 3.5 out of a possible 4 points. Three 3&2 wins showed their dominance in the format, as the teams shared the 7 points available in the afternoon singles.
Rafferty was out in the second Foursomes group and along with his partner Marc Boucher of Carlton House they comfortably defeated Richard Knightly and Darragh Flynn with two holes to spare.
In the afternoon singles, the golfer representing Dundalk Golf Club went out last for side, again showing why he was recently invited to play in the Irish Open as he continued his fine form with a 4&3 victory over Darragh Flynn
In the other match in the competition Connacht defeat Ulster 6-5. Sharing the four points in the morning foursomes, singles wins for Jack McDonnell, David Kitt and Simon Walker saw the Westerners earn the opening day win.
Thursday’s ties sees Leinster face Ulster with Connacht meeting Munster this morning with Leinster looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table ahead of the final round of action.
Men’s Interprovincials - Day 1 Results
Leinster 7-4 Munster
Alan Fahy and Hugh Foley beat Peter O’Keeffe and Jack Egan 3&2
Marc Boucher and Caolan Rafferty beat Richard Knightly and Darragh Flynn 3&2
Paul Coughlan and Jake Whelan halved with Eanna Griffin and Darren O’Sullivan
Keith Egan and Robert Moran beat Cathal Butler and Paul Buckley 3&2
Hugh Foley lost to Peter O’Keeffe 2&1
Marc Boucher lost to Richard Knightly 2&1
Robert Moran lost to Jack Egan 2&1
Alan Fahy beat Darren O’Sullivan 1 hole
Keith Egan beat Eanna Griffin 1 hole
Jake Whelan halved with Paul Buckley
Caolan Rafferty beat Darragh Flynn 4&3
Ulster 5-6 Connacht
Matthew McClean and Aaron Marshall beat Joe Lyons and David Kitt 4&2
Gareth Lappin and Shane McDermott beat TJ Ford and Jack McDonnell 3&2
Jordan Hood and Kyle McCarron lost to Liam Nolan and Sam Murphy 2&1
Michael Reid and James Hewitt lost to Allan Hill and Simon Walker 2 holes
Matthew McClean halved with TJ Ford
Aaron Marshall halved with Liam Nolan
Gareth Lappin lost to Jack McDonnell 1 hole
Shane McDermott beat Sam Murphy 2&1
Michael Reid lost to David Kitt 1 hole
Jordan Hood lost to Simon Walker 5&4
James Hewitt beat Allan Hill 3&2
More News
Caolan Rafferty in action, who won both his games yesterday as Leinster defeated Munster 7-4 in the first round of the Interprovincial Golf Championships held in Shannon Golf Club. Pic: Golf Ireland
Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie-George Dunlevy of Ireland competing in the Women's B 1000 metre time trial final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.