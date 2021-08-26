Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty goes unbeaten for Leinster on day one of Golf Inter Pro's

It was a strong start for Leinster and Caolan Rafferty at 2021 Interprovincial Golf Championship, with the men from the East topping the standings following the first round of action at Shannon Golf Club yesterday.

Rafferty was a huge part of the Leinster victory over a strong Munster outfit, his two wins helping them record a 7-4 win over Munster to go to the top of the table.

Going unbeaten in the morning foursomes proved crucial with Leinster winning 3.5 out of a possible 4 points. Three 3&2 wins showed their dominance in the format, as the teams shared the 7 points available in the afternoon singles.

Rafferty was out in the second Foursomes group and along with his partner Marc Boucher of Carlton House they comfortably defeated Richard Knightly and Darragh Flynn with two holes to spare.

In the afternoon singles, the golfer representing Dundalk Golf Club went out last for side, again showing why he was recently invited to play in the Irish Open as he continued his fine form with a 4&3 victory over Darragh Flynn

In the other match in the competition Connacht defeat Ulster 6-5. Sharing the four points in the morning foursomes, singles wins for Jack McDonnell, David Kitt and Simon Walker saw the Westerners earn the opening day win.

Thursday’s ties sees Leinster face Ulster with Connacht meeting Munster this morning with Leinster looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table ahead of the final round of action.

Men’s Interprovincials - Day 1 Results

Leinster 7-4 Munster

Alan Fahy and Hugh Foley beat Peter O’Keeffe and Jack Egan 3&2

Marc Boucher and Caolan Rafferty beat Richard Knightly and Darragh Flynn 3&2

Paul Coughlan and Jake Whelan halved with Eanna Griffin and Darren O’Sullivan

Keith Egan and Robert Moran beat Cathal Butler and Paul Buckley 3&2

Hugh Foley lost to Peter O’Keeffe 2&1

Marc Boucher lost to Richard Knightly 2&1

Robert Moran lost to Jack Egan 2&1

Alan Fahy beat Darren O’Sullivan 1 hole

Keith Egan beat Eanna Griffin 1 hole

Jake Whelan halved with Paul Buckley

Caolan Rafferty beat Darragh Flynn 4&3

Ulster 5-6 Connacht

Matthew McClean and Aaron Marshall beat Joe Lyons and David Kitt 4&2

Gareth Lappin and Shane McDermott beat TJ Ford and Jack McDonnell 3&2

Jordan Hood and Kyle McCarron lost to Liam Nolan and Sam Murphy 2&1

Michael Reid and James Hewitt lost to Allan Hill and Simon Walker 2 holes

Matthew McClean halved with TJ Ford

Aaron Marshall halved with Liam Nolan

Gareth Lappin lost to Jack McDonnell 1 hole

Shane McDermott beat Sam Murphy 2&1

Michael Reid lost to David Kitt 1 hole

Jordan Hood lost to Simon Walker 5&4

James Hewitt beat Allan Hill 3&2