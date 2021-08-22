Division 3A Roundup: Big wins for Na Piarsaigh and Naomh Malachi

NA PIARSAIGH 2-8

GLYDE RANGERS 1-9

Na Piarsaigh returned the favour with a home win over Glyde Rangers on Sunday Morning in Dundalk. Having lost the away fixture a number of weeks ago John Garvey’s men meant business from the off.

Left half back Stephen Arrowsmith found the net in the first half to really set the tone. Glyde to their credit fought back through Alan Kirk and Trevor O’Brien. Wily former Louth player O’Brien would find the net for the visitors but when Conall Shields fired past David Brennan, the hosts would hold on for a narrow victory.

NA PIARSAIGH:Adam Molloy; Ronan McCartney, Fergal Mulholland, John Galligan 0-1; C Kellet, Mickey Woods, Sean Arrowsmith 1-1; Mark O’Hare 0-1, Mark Larkin 0-1; Joe Woods 0-1, Conall Shields 1-1, Sean McGuinness; Ciaran Murphy, Sean Geeney 0-1, Robert Murphy 0-1. Subs: Tommy Muckian, John Garvey, James Mahoney, Seamus Gonnelly.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Dean Smyth, Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Gerard Bourton, Conor Sheridan, Fiachre Sheridan; Ciaran Sheridan 0-2, Barry Sharkey; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk 0-4, Dylan Kearney; Trevor O’Brien 1-3, Alan Brennan, Stephen Sharkey. Subs: La O’Brien for S Sharkey.

NH MALACHI 7-10

WESTERNS 0-02

Naomh Malachi picked up their first win of the Division 3A season when they defeated Westerns at Reaghstown on Sunday afternoon.

Having suffered defeat in each of their opening seven fixtures, this was a welcome victory for the men from Courtbane and they certainly did it in style by rattling in seven goals.

It has been a difficult season for the Westerns and it didn’t get any better on Sunday as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Mals were quickly into their stride in this game and with Ryle O’Hanlon, Paul Gogarty and Stephen Burns finding the net, they had built up a 3-8 to 0-1 lead at the break.

The visitors continued to show their goal touch in the second period with Donal Begley (2), Paudie Moley, and Jamie Kelly all raising the green flag to seal a very comfortable win.

NH MALACHI: Chris McCaughley; Stephen Blessing, Conor Begley; Daniel Mulligan (0-2), Stephen Burns (1-0), David Begley (0-2); Paudie McLoughlin (0-1), Paudie Moley (1-1); Donal Begley (2-1); Ryle OHanlon (1-0), Paul Gogarty (1-1); Jamie Kelly (1-3) Keelan Conlon. Subs: David Rogers for Stephen Burns, Donal Mulholland for D Mulligan, Ronan McElroy for R O’Hanlon, Paul Burke for k Conlon.