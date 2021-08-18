18/08/2021

This weeks greyhound winners from Dundalk Stadium

Local Jones and Downey kennels continue fine form at Dundalk Stadium

This week's greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

10th August 2021

 

1.            Trap 2    ROPEWALK DAMSEL                       21.76                     Owned by The-Christo-Balbriggan- Syndicate & trained by Liam O’Rourke           

2.            Trap 6    COSTANZA                                    29.62                     Owned & trained by Pius McIntyre & Stephen Radcliffe

3.            Trap 6    SHANAKYLE RIO                            21.69                     Owned & trained by Kealan O’Kane

4.            Trap 1    BRICKFIELD DIVA                          28.84                     Owned & trained by Patrick Loftus

5.            Trap 2    VICTORIA WALK                            21.85                      Owned & trained by Siobhan Brady

6.            Trap 2    BRANNOCK DAZL                           29.05                     Owned & trained by John McCann           

7.            Trap 2    CAPPUCCINO                                 21.55                     Owned & trained by Eamon Devlin

8.            Trap 3    RAVENSWOOD JOLS                       21.13                     Owned by Gerry Barber & trained by Gerard Barber

9.            Trap 2    CODIGO                                        29.11                     Owned & trained by Tommy Webb and Michael Webb

10.          Trap 1    KNOCKNAVAR                                 28.82                     Owned & trained by Kealan O’Kane

11.          Trap 6    CHOCTAW KOI                                21.81                     Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell

 

15th August 2021

 

1.            Trap 1    NEWLINE TWINKLE                          29.98                     Owned by Have-A-Dream-Syndicate & trained by Robert Gleeson

2.            Trap 2    BLUE SPOT                                      28.99                     Owned & trained by Alistair Porter

3.            Trap 6    RORYS BOY                                     21.50                     Owned by Ah-No-Syndicate & trained by Tina McGrane

4.            Trap 6    ROSS RAPID                                    29.22                     Owned & trained by Noel Devlin

5.            Trap 4    CHOCTAW ROSIE                             30.07                     Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell

6.            Trap 4    HES VELVET                                     21.09                     Owned & trained by Eugene O’Neill

7.            Trap 6    HIGHVIEW TROJAN                           28.72                     Owned & trained by Michael Doyle

8.            Trap 2    GOOD CODY                                     20.86                     Owned & trained by John Kennedy Jnr

9.            Trap 6    LOCO LEMON                                    30.09                     Owned & trained by Harry and Laura Caldwell

10.          Trap 4    AGENT STANLEY                                21.05                     Owned by Patrick Flanagan & Erwin Birkmyre and trained by Marie Gilbert

11.          Trap 5    FRANKIETHEFLYER                             28.53                     Owned by Bernard Farrell & trained by Jayne Hegarty

