This weeks greyhound winners from Dundalk Stadium

This week's greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium
10th August 2021
1. Trap 2 ROPEWALK DAMSEL 21.76 Owned by The-Christo-Balbriggan- Syndicate & trained by Liam O’Rourke
2. Trap 6 COSTANZA 29.62 Owned & trained by Pius McIntyre & Stephen Radcliffe
3. Trap 6 SHANAKYLE RIO 21.69 Owned & trained by Kealan O’Kane
4. Trap 1 BRICKFIELD DIVA 28.84 Owned & trained by Patrick Loftus
5. Trap 2 VICTORIA WALK 21.85 Owned & trained by Siobhan Brady
6. Trap 2 BRANNOCK DAZL 29.05 Owned & trained by John McCann
7. Trap 2 CAPPUCCINO 21.55 Owned & trained by Eamon Devlin
8. Trap 3 RAVENSWOOD JOLS 21.13 Owned by Gerry Barber & trained by Gerard Barber
9. Trap 2 CODIGO 29.11 Owned & trained by Tommy Webb and Michael Webb
10. Trap 1 KNOCKNAVAR 28.82 Owned & trained by Kealan O’Kane
11. Trap 6 CHOCTAW KOI 21.81 Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell
15th August 2021
1. Trap 1 NEWLINE TWINKLE 29.98 Owned by Have-A-Dream-Syndicate & trained by Robert Gleeson
2. Trap 2 BLUE SPOT 28.99 Owned & trained by Alistair Porter
3. Trap 6 RORYS BOY 21.50 Owned by Ah-No-Syndicate & trained by Tina McGrane
4. Trap 6 ROSS RAPID 29.22 Owned & trained by Noel Devlin
5. Trap 4 CHOCTAW ROSIE 30.07 Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell
6. Trap 4 HES VELVET 21.09 Owned & trained by Eugene O’Neill
7. Trap 6 HIGHVIEW TROJAN 28.72 Owned & trained by Michael Doyle
8. Trap 2 GOOD CODY 20.86 Owned & trained by John Kennedy Jnr
9. Trap 6 LOCO LEMON 30.09 Owned & trained by Harry and Laura Caldwell
10. Trap 4 AGENT STANLEY 21.05 Owned by Patrick Flanagan & Erwin Birkmyre and trained by Marie Gilbert
11. Trap 5 FRANKIETHEFLYER 28.53 Owned by Bernard Farrell & trained by Jayne Hegarty
More News
Sean Magill, Naomh Moninne, getting his line cleared in the Louth Hurling Championship clash with Mattock Rangers/St Kevins in Darver last week. Pic: Arthur Kinahan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.