Lucky Louth lotto player wins big with €1 million raffle draw

Louth lotto player bags €1 million
A lucky Louth lotto player has just become Ireland’s newest millionaire after they won over a million Euro in the Euromillions “Ireland Only Raffle” last night.
The announcement was made by the National Lottery this afternoon, who have said that the lucky player has become the third “Ireland Only Raffle” millionaire, with two more million Euro prizes set to be handed out before August 20th.
The total prize money won by the Louth player is €1,005,000 after the raffle code I-LLM-66175 came out for them last night.
The National Lottery have confirmed that a notification has been sent to the lucky winner’s online account, with a separate email also being sent to the winner.
They have encouraged the lucky ticket holder to come forward and to begin the process of claiming their winnings.
