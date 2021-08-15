15/08/2021

Division 3A League Roundup: Lannleire run riot against the Westerns in goalfest

Division 3A League Roundup: Lannleire run riot against the Westerns in goalfest

Lannleire's Alan Murphy. Pic: Arthur Kinahan

LANNLEIRE 8-15

WESTERNS 1-05

Lannleire consolidated their position in second place in Division 3A when they easily overcame the challenge of Westerns at Reaghstown in a 13-a-side game on Sunday afternoon.

It was another difficult encounter for the hosts as they suffered a sixth successive defeat against a Lannlerire side who had a brace of goals from Bob Murphy, Killian Gregory and Paul Callan.

Lannleire led 4-10 to 1-3 at half time, Killian Gregory finding the net twice in the opening three minutes of the game. Bob Murphy and Jack Maguire were the other goalscorers for the visitors in the first half. 

Lannleire added a further four goals to their interval tally in the second half, Paul Callan introduced at the break getting two of them.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Darragh Goodman, Jason Torris;  Alex Carroll, Briain McGuinness (1-2), Caoimhin Maher; Jack Maguire (1-1), Pierce Hawkins; Conal Maher (0-1), Colin Murphy (0-1), Alan Murphy (0-2); Bob Murphy (2-3), Killian Gregory (2-3). Subs: Craig Devlin for L Callan;  Paul Callan (2-2) for A Murphy;  Aaron McArdle for A Carroll; Ryan McArdle for C Murphy;  Paul McGeough for P Hawkins;  Cathal McEvoy for Conal Maher; Tunji Ifaturoti for Caoimhin Maher.

 

GLYDE RANGERS  2-11

NAOMH MALACHI 3-07

Niall Sharkey landed the winner to cap a wonderful comeback victory for Glyde Rangers in Courtbane last Saturday night over a gutsy Naomh Malachi outfit.

First half goals from Donal Begley and Ryle O’Hanlon gave the border men a deserved 2-4 to 0-6 lead at the break. Brian Duffy and Sharkey became more influential after the interval. But Glyde relied on a slice of luck with a fortuitous goal.

A speculative long range effort from Duffy was flicked past the Mals goalkeeper by the evergreen Trevor O’Brien. The goal brought the Tallanstown men level before O’Brien, top scorer on the night, put Rangers in front.

With the Mals still in contention, the match turned on a harsh David Begley black card with ten minutes left. Their centre half back now sidelined, Glyde pushed on and Barry Brennan found the net before Sharkey’s heroics at the death.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Dean Smith, Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Dylan Kearney, Conor Sheridan, Fiachre Sheridan; Ciaran Sheridan (0-1), Niall Sharkey (0-1); Barry Sharkey, Aaron Devlin, Gerard Bourton; Trevor O’Brien (1-7), Brian Duffy (0-2), Barry Brennan (0-1).

NH MALACHI: Christopher McCaughley; Stephen Blessing, David Rogers, Conor Begley (1-0); Daniel Mulligan (0-1), David Begley, Conaill Stanford; Paudie McLoughin (0-1), Paudie Moley; Donal Begley (1-0), Jamie Kelly (0-1), Ryle O’Hanlon (1-1); Callum McCoy (0-1), Keelan Conlon, Paul Burke (0-1). Sub: Mark Meegan for P Burke.

