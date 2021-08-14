Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Anne's GFC Club Notes

CLUB LOTTO

There was no jackpot winner in Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Anne's Lotto draw held on Wednesday 4th August. The winning numbers were 11, 17, 19 & 27.

There were five match three winners Pat Reynolds, Katelyn Connor, Pamela Murphy, Sinead Casey and Brendan Healy who won €30 each. Next week's Jackpot is €11,100. Lotto envelopes are available in local shops, through usual sellers and entries may also be purchased online on the Clubforce App - Naomh Fionnbarra or the following link: https://bit.ly/2Pz5Bkb

CLUB RESULTS

Well done to all boys and girls who took part in the U8 football blitz last Sunday morning in Tullyallen. Well done to the U14 girls who beat St. Josephs in the Championship and to the U17's who beat the Newtown Blues in the League.

The Senior men were beaten in the league by O’Raghallaighs with an improved performance. Unfortunately, the U13 boys were beaten by Baile Talun in the 1st Round of the U13 A Championship.

Serious kudos to our U11 hurlers who played against St Fechin's at home in John Markey Park on Tuesday night. Fantastic effort from everyone - well done! A change of scenery for our Senior camogie team on the August Bank Holiday Monday. A 4.5 km run round the head at Clogher, a training match on the beach and a dip in the sea afterwards. Well done everyone.

LOUTH GAA ACADEMY

Congratulations to Naomh Fionnbarras’ Fionn McQuillan and Aaron Kearney for continuing on their Louth Academy path, representing Louth U16s against Carlow. The future is looking bright for the club.

CAMOGIE - NANCY MURRAY CUP

Well done to our club members as they wore the county jerseys for the Nancy Murray Cup and the Tesco Ireland Minor "C" Championship. An Lú abú!

HELP FOR HARRY FUNDRAISER

Togher Golf Society are holding a Help for Harry Fundraiser on Friday 27th August at Ardee Golf Club. Teams of 4 €200. Prizes to be Won. Open to GUI & non GUI members.

Refreshments & Food served afterwards. To book please contact Allan 0876546388 or Trevor 0879474045. Help in any way would be greatly appreciated. Donations towards Harry’s cause would be greatly appreciated by the Dolan family. To donate please visit the link to their Go Fund Me page https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ kfv63-help-for-harry.

VOTES OF SYMPATHY

The club would like to express our deepest sympathy to the families of Michael Mooney, Sandpit and Una White (nee Russell), Dunany. May they Rest in Peace.