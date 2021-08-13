13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Sean Connaughton bags the silver for Dunleer in ultra competitive U18 800M Final

Seán Connaughton

Sean Connaughton with his silver medal following the completion of the U18 800M race at the National Championships in Tullamore

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dunleer AC athletes are delighted to be taking their places at the National juvenile Championships this month following Leinster qualification in a very difficult year for global sports.

Again, the officials and committees at Louth, Leinster and National level must be commended for organising these prestigious events in Covid times. It is due to these hard working voluntary individuals that the Championships are going ahead.

Last weekend Dunleer AC had five athletes competing, Tadgh Reilly in U17 Shot Putt, Conn Bonnar in the U16 100m, while both Sean Connaughton Maebh Eakin took part in the 3000 metres.

Seán Connaughton took 2nd place behind European u20 3000 metre Champion Nicholas Griggs in a fantastic race which featured the under 18s and 19s running together.

Sean ran a very clever race, with a steady first 1500m and then winding it up with 1500m to go. His time of 8.47.16 is a massive personal best and with a 1500m to run next week this Leinster Champion and National silver medalist will be raring to go again

Elsewhere there was a great time of 2.18.96 for Erinn in the 800M event on Saturday in her first race of the 2021 National Championships. There were tough conditions in Tullamore with very heavy downpours of rain but Erinn was extremely composed and only faltered in the final 50 metres, coming away with a fine 4th.

On Sunday there was a new personsl best of 10.27.33 and 4th for Maebh Eakin in the National U17 3000 metres. This was a brilliant run for Maebh in her first Nationals on the track.

Conn Bonnar can be very pleased also with his 100m National 6th place in his heat on Sunday. These were his first Nationals and Conn still has the hurdles to come next week.

On Saturday 14th August in the next round of the National Championships it will be Erinn Leavy in the U16 1500m, Sean Connaughton under 18 1500m and Conn Bonnar in the U16 110 m hurdles who will wear the Dunleer singlet . On Saturday 21st August Cliodhna Reilly will be on the startline for the U12 600m, with Cormac Greene also featuring in 600m event.

On the previous Wednesday there were two brilliant performances by Dunleer AC athletes at the Mary Peter's track, with Finn Reilly running sub 2 minutes for 800m and sub 11 for Anthony Dillon in the 100m.

Off the track three Dunleer AC athletes finished in the top 20 at the DDAC Capital Masters 5k this morning! Sub 17 with a 16.48 6th place for Noel Williams and sub 18 and 17.59 for Karen Costello in 14th overall and first woman! 18.23 for Paddy Mahoney to finish 19th.

Cian Gorham the toast of St Peter's AC as he returns from Tullamore a national champion

Dundalk's European journey agonizingly comes to an end as Vitesse hang on for vital win

Louth ladies come out on top in goalfest to secure Leinster U16 Crown

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media