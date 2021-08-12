Dundalk Golf Club secure their place in two Inter-club Leinster Finals

Teams from Dundalk Golf Club have reached the regional finals in two of Golf Ireland's inter-club competitions and are just one match away from securing a pennant and reaching the All-Ireland finals.

The Junior Cup and Jimmy Bruen Shield teams won their semi-finals in the last week and will now play in the Leinster North Finals on August 21 and 22 respectively.

The Junior Cup team were first to qualify for a final when they recorded a brilliant 4-1 win over Laytown and Bettystown with all five players performing brilliantly.

Aidan Thornton got the first point on the board with a 3&2 win from a match where he was never behind and Ciaran Johnson also had a 3&2 win having been one down after seven. The winning point was secured away from home as Ricky Newell, who was four down after four and three down with five to play, fought back to win his match on the 18th.

In the other two matches Brian Og Renaghan was one up playing the 18th when he was called in while Colin Roche had an eagle putt on the last in Laytown to send his match down the 19th after coming back from three down after three.

The team will now face either Corrstown or Malahide in the Leinster North Final on Saturday, August 21 with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland finals in Limerick from September 16-19.

Last Friday evening, it took a birdie putt from Fergal Harte on the 18th green in Donabate to give Dundalk a narrow 3-2 win over the Dublin club in the Jimmy Bruen Shield.

Dundalk won both their matches in Donabate with Ricky Newell and Ronan Farrelly winning one-up before Harte and partner Gerard Carroll won their match in dramatic fashion on the final green.

The other point was secured by teenagers Chris Clarke and Eoin Purton who came back from being three down after 12 to win on the 20th with Clarke sinking a 25ft breaking putt for victory.

Mark Cumiskey and Ben Cahill were beaten 2&1 while Billy Cairns and Shane Byrne lost 4&3.

Dundalk will now face either Castleknock or Malahide in the regional final on Sunday, August 22, with a place in the All-Ireland Finals at Shandon Park from September 7 to 11 at stake.

There could be a third regional final outing as the Pierce Purcell team beat Rathcore 3.5 to 1.5 in their quarter-final last Sunday evening and will now face the winners of Westmanstown and Seapoint in the semi-final.

The team made home advantage count with Denis Cunningham and Tommy Renaghan delivering the first point of the day on the 12th with a 6&5 win while Eamon McEneaney and Michael McDermott had a comfortable 7&6 win.

The winning point was secured by Paul Cheshire and Laurence Soraghan who, having started well, found themselves one down after 12. However, they won the next four holes, two of them with birdies, to close out the match with a 3&2 victory.

Away from home John McKeever and Ronan Farrelly fought back from a poor start to keep their match alive until the 16th while Dessie Ward and Ken Lynch were called in when looking likely of securing a valuable point had it been required.

Elswhere Club professional Leslie Walker finished joint eighth at the Irish PGA Championship in Carne which was played in testing weather conditions over the three days. Leslie opened with two rounds of level par 72 before finishing the 54 hole event with a 79 which was the fifth best score on a day when conditions were absolutely brutal on the west coast of Mayo.