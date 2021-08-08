Clancy Cup Roundup: wins for Bay and Rock Celtic

Muirhevnamor 2 Rock Celtic 8

Muirhevnamor 3/8/21

First division Rock Celtic knocked Premier division side Muirhevnamor out of the Clancy Cup, hitting them with a eighth goal salvo, scoring four in each half.

The Seasiders were a goal up in seven minutes, but Brian O'Connor had the teams level on 15 minutes. A tap in on 20 minutes put Rock ahead again and they doubled their advantage from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.

Brian O'Connor with a stunning strike made it 3-2. Just before the break the home keeper was lobbed to give Rock a 4-2 lead at halftime.

The Haggardstown side quickly added two more goals after the restart to go 6-2 in front, with 53 minutes played. Muirhevnamor then took control of the match but spurned some great chances to get back into the game.

In the last 5 minutes of the match Rock added two more scores, a terrific goal from Derek Delaney and one from the penalty spot to complete a great Clancy Cup Quarter final win. The Rock goalscorers were Ciaran Fee (3), Oran O'Hanlon, Frank McGory, Rory Kirke, Derek Delaney and Mark Gallagher.



Bay United 3 Glenmuir United 2

Rock Road

4/8/21

Bay United advanced to the semi finals of the Clancy Cup, overcoming a late comeback from Glenmuir at Rock Road on Wednesday evening.

The home side got off got off to a terrific start when Sheriff Ayoade scored after just three minutes. The same player made it 2-0 on the 20 minute mark as the visitors struggled to get into the cup tie.

William Opoku stretched Bays lead to 3-0 with just a quarter of the match played. It looked ominous for Glenmuir at that stage but gradually they got back into the game but they still went in 3-0 down at the break.

A much better performance from the visitors was rewarded with a brilliant free kick from Oran Murphy to make it 3-1 with 12 minutes remaining. Danny Murphy with time running out, then added to Glenmuir's tally, to set up a grandstand finish. Although rocked, Bay managed to hold on to advance to the semifinals.