08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Clancy Cup Roundup: wins for Bay and Rock Celtic

Rock Celtic vs Muirhevnamor

The Rock Celtic side which clinched their place in the Clancy Cup Semi-finals in emphatic style. Photo Credit: Rock Celtic Facebook Page

Reporter:

Reporter

Muirhevnamor 2 Rock Celtic 8
Muirhevnamor 3/8/21

First division Rock Celtic knocked Premier division side Muirhevnamor out of the Clancy Cup, hitting them with a eighth goal salvo, scoring four in each half.

The Seasiders were a goal up in seven minutes, but Brian O'Connor had the teams level on 15 minutes. A tap in on 20 minutes put Rock ahead again and they doubled their advantage from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.

Brian O'Connor with a stunning strike made it 3-2. Just before the break the home keeper was lobbed to give Rock a 4-2 lead at halftime.

The Haggardstown side quickly added two more goals after the restart to go 6-2 in front, with 53 minutes played. Muirhevnamor then took control of the match but spurned some great chances to get back into the game.

In the last 5 minutes of the match Rock added two more scores, a terrific goal from Derek Delaney and one from the penalty spot to complete a great Clancy Cup Quarter final win. The Rock goalscorers were Ciaran Fee (3), Oran O'Hanlon, Frank McGory, Rory Kirke, Derek Delaney and Mark Gallagher.


Bay United 3 Glenmuir United 2
Rock Road
4/8/21

Bay United advanced to the semi finals of the Clancy Cup, overcoming a late comeback from Glenmuir at Rock Road on Wednesday evening.   

The home side got off got off to a terrific start when Sheriff Ayoade scored after just three minutes. The same player made it 2-0 on the 20 minute mark as the visitors struggled to get into the cup tie.

William Opoku stretched Bays lead to 3-0 with just a quarter of the match played. It looked ominous for Glenmuir at that stage but gradually they got back into the game but they still went in 3-0 down at the break.

A much better performance from the visitors was rewarded with a brilliant free kick from Oran Murphy to make it 3-1 with 12 minutes remaining. Danny Murphy with time running out, then added to Glenmuir's tally, to set up a grandstand finish. Although rocked, Bay managed to hold on to advance to the semifinals.

All to play for next week as remarkable McEleney brace seals unforgettable draw for Dundalk

Hill Street Views: Dundalk FC - An addictive drama that keeps giving

Opinion, views and commentary from former Democrat editor David Lynch

Gardaí issue warning about some car sellers tampering with mileage

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media