Ardee & District AC end Leinster Juveniles on a high with double success in the field events

The Leinster U14-U19 Track & Field Championships got underway last week in the blistering heat at the amazing new athletic facilities in the Institute of Technology in Carlow town. The last few athletes for the Ardee & District AC were action and all made a statement as to the abundance of underage talent currently at the club.
Running well in the final of the U19 100m was Aoibheann Carolan who just missed out on the medals coming 4th in the Shot Putt.
Another fantastic effort was from Charlie Sands who stormed through his heat to come 5th with a new PB in the Final of the U15 200m.
And throwing her way to the podium not once but twice was Kya Mothiram who took home the gold in both the U16 Discuss and Shot Putt, a fantastic achievement from this Leinster Champion and wonderful experience for Ardee's athletes.
The double success was a perfect way for the club to round off the championships that concluded yesterday, with huge success coming for clubs throughout the county.
