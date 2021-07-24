Division One Roundup: Wins St Brides and Dreadnots

DREADNOTS 0-12

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-09

An experienced Dreadnots side prevailed in Clogherhead on a sweltering Saturday night victory over Cooley Kickhams.

Youthful Cooley started the brighter with points from Cian Connor and Patrick Johnston, to take a 0-5 to 0-3 half time lead. But Dreadnots ground their way back into the game through the ever reliable Pepe Smith.

James Califf’s placement on the edge of the square bore fruit down the stretch as John O’Brien’s side capped off a superb second half to win by three in the finish to pick up their second win and both at home.The result leaves both sides on four points in the table, with Dreadnots just ahead on points difference.

DREADNOTS: Ian Corrigan; Tony Óg Smith, Aaron Scullion, Conor Clarke; Anthony Williams, Barry Faulkner 0-1, Cathal Lynch; Anthony Lynch, Darragh Shevlin; Padraig Rath, Peter Kirwan, Conor Shevlin; Jay Hughes 0-3, James Calliff 0-3, Paraic Smith 0-4. Subs: Joshua Kirwan, Jack Taggart, Karl Monaghan, Ferghal McGuigan 0-1.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Sean Hayes; Luke White, Eoin Mc Daid, Ronan Mc Bride; Ian Arnold, Darren Marks, James O’Reilly; Richard Brennan, Fearghal Malone 0-1; Gerry Malone, Patrick McGrath, Peter Shields; Cian Connor 0-3, Patrick Johnston 0-3, Emmet Rogan. Subs: Conor Mc Guinness, Aoghain Mc Guinness, Michael Rafferty, MJ Hanlon, Brian White, Patrick Sheelan, Peter Thornton.

ST.BRIDES 1-12

SEAN O’MAHONYS 0-14

Both sides decided to play without their hurling contingents last Saturday on a night that that saw The Brides go joint top of the table with victory over winless O’Mahonys, who remain rooted to the bottom of the Division 1 table.

Despite the top versus bottom clash in Knockbridge, there was little between the sides throughout. Ben McLaughlin gave the Point Road men an early advantage along with Johnny Connolly.

However Emmet Kirk and Ciarán Deane soon sprung to action and lifted their accuracy when they saw their county player Seán Marry vacate through injury. That burst of scoring saw the home side go in 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at half time.

It got better for St.Brides when Kirk won a penalty at the start of the second half which Kevin Hearty duly dispatched. That margin on the scoreboard provided a cushion for complete control for Declan McCoy’s men.

The Dundalk side didn’t give in and stayed in touch with three frees in a row through Conor Finnegan and Stephen Kilcoyne. Paddy Reilly was summoned from the bench to see his side over the line and duly clipped over a point along with youngster Ross Murnaghan.

O’Mahonys would push on again with two more late frees deep into injury time but they couldn’t find the leveller.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Richard Halpenny, Conor Deane, Sean Brennan (0-1); Bernard Laverty, Gareth Hall; Ciaran Deane (0-2), Sean Marry (0-2), Laurence Steen; Emmet Kirk (0-4), Kevin Hearty (1-1), Neil Thornton. Subs: Aaron Hoey, Patrick Reilly (0-1), Ross Murnaghan (0-1), Jake Mc Namara, Michael Keane, Aodhan Fitzpatrick.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Kevin Brennan; Kian McEvoy, Robbie Galligan, David Redmond; Sean Murphy, Jonathon Connolly, Keith McLaughlin; Conor Martin, Conor Finnegan 0-5(5f); Terry Kelly, Stephen Fisher; Kyle Carroll, Thomas Rice, Kilcoyne 0-4 (2f), Ben McLaughlin 0-4. Subs: Oisin Breen, Sean Mathews, Mark Agnew.