23/07/2021

Man in court over Lordship Credit Union robbery

Lordship Credit Union

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 33 year old man accused of being involved in a robbery at Lordship Credit Union, during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered, is expected to apply for bail at Dundalk district court next Wednesday.

Brendan Treanor with an address at Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk is charged with robbing €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan on January 25th 2013.

He is further accused of conspiring with two named individuals and others between September 11th 2012 and January 23rd 2013 – both dates inclusive, to enter residential premises as trespassers with the intention of stealing keys of the household’s motor vehicles.

At Dundalk district court this Wednesday, solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law handed in a statement of means in relation to Mr. Treanor's application for legal aid.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern asked for the matter to be put back as he said Gardaí had only been provided with it the night before.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case and remanded the accused, who appeared via video link, in custody for a week.
Defence applications for bail and legal aid are expected to be made.

