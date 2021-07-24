Division Two Roundup: Wins for Roche Emmets and Clan Na Gael

ROCHE EMMETS 3-14

O’CONNELLS 2-14

Roche made it three wins from four played in Division 2 when they had three points to spare over the O’Connells at the Grove last Friday night.

The sides went score for score in the first 15 minutes of the game and shared the first eight points - Emmet Byrne, Jackie Agnew and a brace from Robert Quigley for O’Connells and Dan O’Connell, Mark Byrne, Kevin Callaghan and Peter Lynch for Roche.

Points from Byrne and Dean Stanfield put the home side two in front but Mark Byrne reduced the margin to one after 20 minutes before O’Connells lost half back Evan Caldwell to a black card for the last ten minutes of the half.

Points from Quigley, Barry O’Hare, Stanfield and Shane Byrne kept one between the teams (0-8 to 0-7) but the Bellingham side finished the half better and points from Quigley and Bernard Osborne saw them go in at the break leading 0-10 to 0-7.

The visitors were out of the blocks quicker at the start of the second half and points from Caoimhin Reilly and Mark Byrne cut the lead to one. The men in blue were in front a minute later when substitute Liam Carthy hit the net and a Martin Carroll point put them three up 1-10 to 0-10.

Quigley reduced that to two with a point but the visitors were awarded a penalty when O’Hare was adjudged to be brought down in the square by ref Kevin Brady and the same player dispatched the spot kick to the net.

Things didn’t get any better for the Bellingham side as Roche got their third goal from the boot of Dan O’Connell and another O’Hare point put the visitors nine points in front 3-11 to 0-11 after 45 minutes.

O’Connells didn’t give up and Conor Kiernan found Conor Culligan and he shot to the net to cut the lead to six. A couple of minutes later the margin was down to three when Culligan’s shot came back off the post and into the hands of Stanfield and he duly shot to the net.

Points from Mark Byrne and Dermot Carthy made it a five point game 3-13 to 2-11 in the last ten minutes. A monster long range point from Andrew Keenan and a brace from Quigley cut the lead to two with five minutes left on the clock.

Midfielder Glen Stewart put the margin at three again with a point for the Roche men and try as the O’Connells did they could not find the three pointer they needed to draw the game before the referee sounded the final whistle.

ROCHE EMMETS: Jamie O’Hare; Gerard Browne, Harry O’Connell, Dermot Carthy 0-1; Peter Lynch 0-1, James McDonnell, Caoimhin Reilly 0-1; Glen Stewart 0-1, Martin Carroll 0-1; Shane Byrne 0-1, Kevin Callaghan 0-1, James McArdle; Mark Byrne 0-4, Dan O’Connell 1-1, Barry O’Hare 1-2. Subs: Conor Carthy for J. McArdle, Liam Carthy 1-0 for K. Callaghan, Enda Murphy for C. Reilly, Mickey McCourt for D. O’Connell.

O’CONNELLS: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, Jack Saddlier; Emmet Byrne 0-2, Jackie Agnew 0-1, Evan Caldwell; Conor Kiernan, Sean Cairns; Andrew Keenan 0-1, Dean Stanfield 1-2, Conor Culligan 1-0; Robert Quigley 0-7, Bernard Osborne 0-1, Stuart Osborne. Sub: Ciaran O’Brien for S. Cairns.







OLIVER PLUNKETTS 0-06

CLAN NA GAEL 0-11



Clan Na Gael travelled to Mell to pick up their first win of the season over Oliver Plunketts on Sunday at noon.

Both sides could be forgiven for the lack of intensity on show with the searing heat at that time of the day but the Division 2 match packed a punch but the Ecco Road based men looked in control throughout.

Midfield pair Robbie Curran and Ray McCabe landed scores with opposition number Dean Carolan replying to make it 0-5 to 0-2 at half time to the Clans.

Seán Rice was one of six individual scorers for the Plunketts on the day and he opened the second half scoring, but two quick frees from Curran looked to seal the points early on in the half.

Shane Carroll came off the bench to land an impressive brace for Padraig Fallon’s men as they would not be denied on the day.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Paul Gartland, Donal Boyle, Cian Callan; Paul Crewe, Craig Long, John Byrne; Robbie Curran 0-3, Ray McCabe 0-1; Gavin Gaffey 0-1, Mark McGeown, Mark Newell; Conall McKeever 0-2, Jason Cullen 0-2, Tiernan Weldon. Subs: Shane Carroll 0-2, Adam Lynch, Mickey Doyle.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Stephen Beirth; Cillian Matthews, Ricky Bateson, Gary Keogh; Alex Shields, Cillian Smith, Cian Matthews; Dean Carolan 0-1, Conor Early 0-1; Niall Murtagh, Stephen Keeley 0-1, Sean Rice 0-1; Shane O’Brien, Andy Morgan, Sean Callaghan 0-1. Subs: Hugh Conaghy for O’Brien, Barry Reynolds 0-1 for Morgan, Emmet Kelleher for Shields, Dylan Fitzpatrick for Early.