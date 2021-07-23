Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794767265
1452599028110

Road between Dundalk and Carrickamcross described as "an accident waiting to happen"

Road between Dundalk and Carrickamcross described as "an accident waiting to happen"

Cllr Pearse McGeough on dangerous stretch of road

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has raised concerns about a stretch of road between Dundalk and Carrickmacross describing it as "an accident waiting to happen".

According to Cllr McGeough there has been a number of ‘near misses’ and he told Gardaí at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting and in follow-up correspondence that he would like to ensure those ‘near misses’ don’t become something worse.

The road in question is a straight stretch of the R178 Dundalk-Carrickmacross Road at Essexford.

Cllr McGeough said: “Speed is an issue as it’s the only straight stretch between the towns.

"The speed limit is 80km and I welcome the positive response from the Gardaí Inspector who is familiar with that stretch of road and has requested that the Divisional Roads Policing Unit conduct regular speed checks in the area.”

A further concern that Cllr McGeough raised, this time with Louth County Council, is that vehicles coming from the Carrickmacross direction and turning right into a busy business premises along that stretch of road, are “taking their lives in their hands in doing so.”

Cllr McGeough said: “The Engineering business has a steady flow of trade all day long and those vehicles that have to stop, wait for oncoming traffic to pass before turning right across the left lane into the business are in danger of being struck by traffic coming behind them.

"Vehicles are speeding along this stretch and suddenly there is a car indicating and waiting to turn right.

"There are currently no road markings to allow a vehicle to sit and wait, merely a broken white line that legally allows you to cross it.”

Cllr McGeough asked Louth County Council to “explore ways to improve road safety in the area".

"But unfortunately they have confirmed to me that the stretch of road in question is newly constructed and has been realigned to current standards and there was nothing they could do", he said.

“At this point in time, with no road markings into the engineering business I would ask that drivers slow down and watch for vehicles turning right into the premises and I welcome any efforts by the Gardaí to enforce the speed limit in the area.

"I just hope that it is enough to avoid any accidents taking place.”

Gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack on a business in Corcreaghy

Drug dealers intimidating families in Muirheavnamor and around town, says local councillor

All to play for in Estonia as Dundalk and Levadia draw 2-2 in thrilling first leg

Calls for pumping station on Louth County Council's land

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie