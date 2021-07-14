Shot Putt Silver the pick of the medals in another strong week for Ardee Athletics

Inspired by the success of their Chairman’s double gold at the Leinster Masters’ Championships and experiencing regional competition for the first time were Ruri Mothiram, Max O'Sullivan and Shane Noone who headed early to the Leinster U12 & U13 Championships in Carlow last Saturday.

Both boys ran well in the U12 600m & 60m with Shane qualifying to the semi-finals and just missing out on a place in the final.

Over in the field Ruri proudly bagged herself the Silver with a massive throw of 6.9 meters in the U12 Shot Putt and came an impressive 6th place in a close and competitive U12 Turbo Javelin. A fantastic experience for these first timers.

The following day 12 more of Ardee’s brightest juveniles headed over to the last day of the Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships, a day for the stars of the future with the U9, U10 and U11's all hunting for medals.

Competing for the first time were Frank Sands and Evie Corcoran. Both Frank and Evie put in a huge effort through the U9 60m heats and semi-finals coming in the top eight of the 300m timed final, Long Jump and Turbo Javelin.

Also competing for the first time having missed their first official competitive season due to last summer’s lock down were U10s Grace Noone, Rhona Keenan, Sean McCormack, Patrick Callan, Alfie O’Sullivan and Cian Fehily.

Although missing out on a podium position these six athletes showed true grit and determination, running, jumping and throwing well to finish comfortably in their 60m, 500m, Long Jump and Turbo Javelin.

Finishing the day were our U11s Jokubas Ruskys, Kristupas Ruskys, Tom Joe McCormack and Luke Malone who performed bravely amongst a huge field of Louth competitors.

Tom Joe agonizingly just missed out on a podium position in the Long Jump and 60m final; Luke surprised himself and was delighted running though the heats to the 60m semi-finals and both Jokubas and Kristupas where outstanding in the long jump and 600m.

They displayed some fantastic running and jumping with Jokubas jumping into 2nd place to take the silver in the Boys U11 Long Jump to bring an end to a very successful championships for the club.