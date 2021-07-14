Coronavirus: 23 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

The HSE have said that they will administer the 5 millionth Covid-19 vaccine this week

Covid-19

23 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There have been 23 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 12th.

This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, and is provisional and subject to change.

This is a drop from yesterday’s figures, where there were 60 cases reported across Louth.

Currently, due to the cyberattack on the HSE in May, there are no details on the number of deaths due to Covid-19.

In recent weeks, local Covid-19 data had been unavailable due to the cyberattack.

Outside of Louth, there were 21 cases reported in Meath, seven in Cavan and less than five reported in Monaghan.

Across the country, there are 17 people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU as of yesterday. The number of confirmed cases in hospitals is at 73.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that there will be 5 million Covid-19 vaccines administered by the end of this week, with 58% of all adults now being fully vaccinated.

“Our vaccine programme will ultimately out manoeuvre the virus & Delta,” said Reid.

“So let's protect all of this, by being cautious, as Delta will have an impact for a few weeks.”

