Man arrested in connection with the seizure of €225,000 cannabis in Louth last month

Gardaí arrest third man in connection with €225,000 cannabis seizure
A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the seizure of €225,000 worth of cannabis in Louth last month.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the case, with two men who were arrested last month currently being before the courts.
The man can be held by Gardaí for up to seven days.
The drugs were discovered based on multiple searches in houses in Bryanstown Court and the Riverbank areas.
€180,000 worth of cannabis herb, €45,000 worth of cannabis plant and €7,000 in cash were seized in early June.
More News
Dundalk players celebrate their progression to the next round of the Europa Conference League following a 1-0 away win over Welsh side Newtown. Pic: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.