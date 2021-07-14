Man arrested in connection with the seizure of €225,000 cannabis in Louth last month

The man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the cannabis seizure in early June

Gardaí arrest third man in connection with €225,000 cannabis seizure

Gardaí arrest third man in connection with €225,000 cannabis seizure

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the seizure of €225,000 worth of cannabis in Louth last month.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the case, with two men who were arrested last month currently being before the courts.

The man can be held by Gardaí for up to seven days.

The drugs were discovered based on multiple searches in houses in Bryanstown Court and the Riverbank areas.

€180,000 worth of cannabis herb, €45,000 worth of cannabis plant and €7,000 in cash were seized in early June.

EU Digital Covid pass issued from yesterday

Vaccine travel pass

Man wants to know why gardai searched his Dundalk home

Dundalk craft breweries in the spotlight as part of plan to highlight independent beer brewers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie