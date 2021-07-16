Lethal Glenmuir go top of the league with comfortable win over Quay Celtic

Dundalk and District League Premier Division Glenmuir United 3 Quay Celtic 0

Glenmuir 15/7/21

In a very entertaining Premier match in Glenmuir Park it was the home side who struck first, Killian Hickey scoring with a thumping header from a corner kick with 7 minutes played.

With Quay instantly pushing for a quick equaliser, the home side broke upfield forcing a mix up in the visitors defence which Patrick O'Callaghan punished from close range to put the Glens 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes.

Minutes later Quay were awarded a penalty which was brilliantly saved by the keeper. Despite constant Quay pressure the home side held on to their 2-0 lead until the halftime whistle.

Three minutes into the second half Patrick O'Callaghan scored with a fine effort from just inside the box to make it 3-0, his third strike of the season.

Some outstanding defending from the Glenmuir men thwarted all Quay's attempts to find the net or a way back into the game. The win puts them top of the Premier Division with six points from four games, two ahead of Bay United who have four points from from games and Quay who have four points from three games.