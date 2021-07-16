Lethal Glenmuir go top of the league with comfortable win over Quay Celtic

Dundalk Schoolboys League

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

Patrick.flaherty@iconicnews.ie

Dundalk and District League Premier Division                                                                                                              Glenmuir United 3 Quay Celtic 0
Glenmuir 15/7/21

In a very entertaining Premier match in Glenmuir Park it was the home side who struck first, Killian Hickey scoring with a thumping header from a corner kick with 7 minutes played.

With Quay instantly pushing for a quick equaliser, the home side broke upfield forcing a mix up in the visitors defence which Patrick O'Callaghan punished from close range to put the Glens 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes.

Minutes later Quay were awarded a penalty which was brilliantly saved by the keeper. Despite constant Quay pressure the home side held on to their 2-0 lead until the halftime whistle.

Three minutes into the second half Patrick O'Callaghan scored with a fine effort from just inside the box to make it 3-0, his third strike of the season.

Some outstanding defending from the Glenmuir men thwarted all Quay's attempts to find the net or a way back into the game. The win puts them top of the Premier Division with six points from four games, two ahead of Bay United who have four points from from games and Quay who have four points from three games.

Dundalk and District League Roundup: Bay FC narrowly defeated while Rock Celtic bag first win

Two Dundalk brothers set to make journey across the Atlantic Ocean in a rowboat

Eugene and Frankie Mohan are to make the journey next December, rowing from the Canary Islands to Antigua

Man appeared in Dundalk court in relation to prostitution

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie