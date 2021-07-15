Man appeared in Dundalk court in relation to prostitution

Dundalk courthouse
A 57 year old man arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting prostitution in the Dundalk area, was last week formally returned for trial in the Circuit Court.
Sammy Hui with an address at Wellington Quay, Drogheda is charged being the tenant, lessee, occupier or person in charge of a premises, at Chapel Street, Dundalk, knowingly permitting it, or part thereof to be used as a brothel for the purpose of habitual prostitution, between April first 2019 and November 25th last year.
The Defence solicitor told Dundalk district court last Wednesday that the case was listed for a book of evidence to be served on his client.
Judge John Brennan subsequently sent him forward to the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court -sitting in Drogheda, on Tuesday
He also granted a Defence application for legal aid.
