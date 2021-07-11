Division Two Roundup: Dundalk clubs to the fore as League actions heats up

DUNDALK GAELS 1-15

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 0-07

Dundalk Gaels made it a worthwhile trip to Drogheda on Sunday morning as they returned home with an eleven point victory over Oliver Plunketts.

It took a strong second half display from the visitors and a goal from Derek Crilly to ensure they came out on top after going into the break a point in arrears.

The first half saw both defences on top and with scores hard to come by it was the Plunketts who went in at half time leading by 0-4 to 0-3.

However, the second half saw the Gaels move up a gear and they soon took control of the game. Eanna McArdle, David McComish and Emmet Lindsay were on target for the winners while Crilly’s goal but the issue beyond doubt.

Emmet Kelleher top scored for the Plunketts with three points on a disappointing day for his side.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Luke Haggans; Alex Shields, Barry Reynolds, Ricky Bateson; Cillian Smith, Tadhg O’Brien, Josh Hynes; Stephen Keeley (0-1), Robbie Brodigan; Niall Murtagh, Sean Smith, Hugh Conaghy; Killian Nolan (0-1), Emmet Kelleher (0-3), Gary Keogh. Subs: Sean Callaghan (0-1) for Nolan, Cian Brady (0-1) for Conaghy, Shane O’Brien for Reynolds, Aaron Donnelly for Kelleher, Andy Morgan for Brodigan.

DUNDALK GAELS: Joe O’Donoghue; Eamonn Kenny, David McComish (0-2), Mark Hanna; Emmet Lindsay (0-3), Oisin Murray, Andrew Curley; Jordan Keating, Derek Crilly (1-3); Luke Murray, Barry Watters (0-1), Jason Clarke (0-1); Dylan McKeown (0-1), Aaron Culligan, Eanna McArdle (0-4). Subs: Gary Shevlin, James Lynch, John O’Hare, Jamie Lee, Stephen Murphy.

YOUNG IRELANDS 3-13

ROCHE EMMETS 1-13

Dundalk Young Irelands picked up their second victory of the Division Two campaign when they defeated Roche Emmets at home on Sunday morning.

Goals from Dean Maguire, Cathal Ferriter and Dermot Mone in an entertaining second half proved decisive as the hosts held off a spirited Roche outfit.

After Dean Maguire had the opening point cancelled out by Dan O’Connell, it was point for point for much of the half. However, the Young Irelands found their groove in the closing stages of the half with a brace apiece from Maguire and Peter McStravick saw their side lead by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Eight minutes into the second half Roche got themselves right back in contention when Glen Stewart scored the opening goal of the game.

Once again the Young Irelands were able to up the pace and three goals inside seven minutes from Maguire, Ferrier and Mone, ensured the Dundalk men came out on top.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Ciarain Murray, Cian O Naraigh; Caolan McCabe, Derek Maguire, Peter McCourt; Peter Nixon, Jamie Browne; Dermot Mone (1-0), Cian O’Donoghue (0-1), Jordan O’Donoghue; Dean Maguire (1-4), Peter McStravick (0-3), Cathal Ferriter (1-5). Subs Aaron Fee, Leon Duffy, Con O’Donoghue, Alan Hanks.

ROCHE EMMETS: Jamie O’Hare: Joe Bishop, Harry O’Connell, Gerard Browne; Shane Byrne 0-3, Sean Dawe, Caoimhín Reilly; Glen Stewart (1-1), Dan O’Connell (0-1); James McArdle, Kevin Callaghan, Mark Reynolds; Mark Byrne, Barry O’Hare (0-8), James McDonnell. Subs: Evin Quigley, Martin Carroll.

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-15

CLAN NA GAEL 1-12



There was nothing between the two sides in Páirc Chill Choirle on Sunday afternoon. Home side Kilkerley looked like they had done enough to come back and win the game only for Robbie Curran to level the game.

Curran got the first score of the match as the Clans started much the brighter side with Mark McGeown adding two before Tadhg McEnaney opened Emmets' account. Billy Smith then hit 1-1 for the Clans and Shane Lennon with three on the bounce made it 1-5 to 1-5 at half time in the Dundalk sides favour.

Smith added two frees upon the resumption but the home side dug deep and reeled off five points from Ewan McEnteggart, Conor Quigley, Lennon, McEnaney and Daniel McKeown.

Paul Crewe hit an inspirational point for Clans but Shaun Hand and Kieran Murtagh efforts looked to be enough for Kilkerely only for Curran to be on hand to convert a 45 resulting in the sides sharing the spoils.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Cillian Mulligan, Barra McCarthy, Ciaran Clarke; Darren Geoghegan (0-1), Patrick Murtagh, Fintan Brady; Kieran Murtagh (0-1), Andrew McGuill; Ewan McEnteggart (0-1), Ciaran McGlynn, Brian Brady; Tadhg McEnaney (0-5), Shane Lennon (0-4), Dan McKeown (0-1). Subs: Conor Quigley (0-1) for F Brady, James Fegan for McGuill, Sean Hand (0-1) for Geoghegan, Ciaran Bellew for McEnteggart, Conal McEnaney for McKeown.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Callan, Donal Boyle, Tiernan Weldon; Paul Crewe (0-1), Craig Long, John Byrne; Robbie Curran (0-2), Ray McCabe; Gavin Gaffey (0-2), Conall McKeever (0-1), Lee O’Carroll; Mark McGeown (0-2), Billy Smith (1-4), Michael McDonnell. Subs: Reece O’Hanlon for Weldon, Paul Gartland for Gaffey.

ST JOSEPHS 3-13

ST KEVINS 0-8

St Josephs picked up their first win of the campaign when they enjoyed a comfortable victory at home to St Kevins on Sunday evening.

The Kevin’s responded when Tom Matthews hit a point from long range but the Joes remained on top and scores from Jack Mulligan, McCaul, and Alan McKenna helped their side lead by 1-5 to 0-1 at the first water break.

The Joes dominated the second quarter and a second goal from Gabriel Bell was followed by another to make it 3-8 to 0-1 at half time.

The second half saw the Kevin’s in control of the early scoring, with two points from Patrick Clarke from open play and an advanced mark and four pointed frees from Cian Callan. At the other end the Joes were off target with five wides to leave the Joes ahead by 3-8 to 0-7 at the water break.

The Joes got off the mark on 20 minute from a Craig Doherty free, the Kevin’s responding with a superb point from wide left by James Harper. The Joes added points from two Craig Doherty frees, Jack Mulligan added a third, whilst the hardworking Daire Smyth's persistence paid off when he beat two defenders and slotted over a point to seal a comfortable win.

ST JOSEPHS: Alan Quigley; Conor Neary, Aidan Kieran, Stefan Potts; Ciaran Johnston (0-1), Killian Staunton, Gabriel Bell (1-0); Oisin McGuinness, Conall McCaul (0-3); Ben Collier, Alan McKenna (0–2), Jack Mulligan (0-2), Craig Doherty (1-4), Daire Smyth (1-1), Alan Lynch. Subs: David Kieran, Killian McDonnell.

ST KEVINS: Conor McCullough; Brian Callaghan, Finbarr Lynch, Eoin McKenna; Darren McMullan, Evan Maher, James Harper (0-1); Seanie Crosbie, TJ Doheny; Karl Martin, Liam Boylan, Adam Harper; Patrick Clarke (0-2), Cian Callan(0-4), Tom Matthews (0-1).

O’CONNELLS 1-14

NH FIONNBARRA 0-09

O’Connells came out on top in this local derby at The Grove on Sunday evening. The visitors raced into a three point lead with three frees, two from Thomas McCreesh and the other from Ciaran Markey. Dean Stanfield got the Bellingham side on the scoreboard with a point and a Robert Quigley free left one between the sides after 15 minutes.

The water break seemed to break the Barrs momentum, O'Connells gradually growing into the game as the Finbarrs mistakes increased.

McCreesh landed another free for his third point of the game but a good long distance effort from Andrew Keenan and another free from Quigley had the sides all square 0-4 each.

The Barr’s goalkeeper Daithi Woods landed an excellent 45 to put his team ahead again but O’Connells full forward Conor Culligan got the equaliser not long after. A goal by Dean Stanfield just before the break was a great boost to the Castlebellingham men, as they went in at half time with a 1-5 to 0-5 lead.

The Bellingham team increased their lead to six points at the start of the second half with a brace of frees from Quigley and the other from half back Emmet Byrne.

The sides shared the next four points, another brace from Quigley for O’Connells, James Butterly and another 45 from Woods for the visitors. The Bellingham team then landed the next three points without reply, two more from Quigley and a second for Keenan to leave the score 1-13 to 0-7 with under 10 minutes to go.

Points from Adam Hanratty and Conor Osborne reduced the margin but Quigley got the last point before the final whistle his ninth of the game enough to secure the win for O’Connells.

O’CONNELLS: Stuart Reynolds; Keith Ryan, Conor Byrne, Jack Saddlier; Emmet Byrne (0-1), Jackie Agnew, Stuart Osborne; Conor Kiernan, Evan Caldwell; Cian O’Dwyer, Dean Stanfield (1-1), Andrew Keenan (0-2); Robert Quigley (0-9), Conor Culligan (0-1), Bernard Osborne. Subs: David Hoey for B. Osborne, Liam Kiernan for D. Stanfield, Jamie Murphy for A. Keenan, Conor Martin for C. O’Dwyer, Tadhg Kearney for C. Kiernan.

NH FIONNBARRA: Daithi Woods (0-2); Colin McGrane, Paddy McGrane, Kalum Regan; Adam Hanratty (0-1), Hugh McGrane, James Butterly; Josh Crosbie, Brendan Simms; Michael McArdle, Conor Osborne (0-1), Hugh Osborne; Stephen O’Reilly, Ciaran Markey (0-1), Thomas McCreesh (0-3). Subs: Nicholas Butterly for S O’Reilly, Conor Boyle for T McCreesh, Oisin Madden for H Osborne, Ciaran Boyle for J Butterly.

O RAGHALLAIGH’S 2-12

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-13

A perfect sunny Sunday morning last weekend in Pairc Baile Fiach saw O Raghallaighs maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a hard earned victory over Hunterstown Rovers.

The opening score came from a free just 30 seconds into the match from the boot of Glen Matthews. The edgy affair was tit-for-tat in the opening 20 minutes until Rovers wing forward Marc Ward hit the back of the net with the first goal of the game.

The opening half finished Hunterstown Rovers 1-6 O Raghallaighs 0-5 but the Drogheda men struck two goals in the second half from Eoin Moore and Ben Rogan.

Ryan Burns and Tony McKenna scored three points apiece in the second half but it wasn't enough as the Drogheda men scored their second goal in the 45th minute leaving the hosts trailing for the remainder of the game.

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Oliver Clutterbuck; Emmet King, Stephen Murphy (0-1), Scott Byrne; Eoin Moore (1-2), James Moonan (0-1); Chris Smith (0-1), Ben Rogan (1-2), Cillian Curran; Danny Morgan (0-2), John Horan (0-1), Kyle McElroy (0-2). Subs: Ben Smith, Lee Grifferty, Jack Carr.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Daithi Carroll, Martin Lennon, Euan Woodlock; Brian Mathews (0-1), Keith Brennan, Jason Monaghan; Tony McKenna (0-3), Ryan Ward (0-1); Brendan Lennon (0-1), Ryan Burns (0-5), Marc Ward (1-0); Colm Murphy, Glen Mathews (0-1), Alan Landy. Subs: Patrick Taaffe, Jamie Ward, Oisin McGee (0-1), Conor Reaburn, Caolan McCabe.