GAA: Mayo confirm "Covid-related queries" in Senior squad ahead of Leitrim clash

Leitrim manager blasts Mayo and Connacht Council over U17 game

Mayo’s preparations for Sunday’s Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final with Leitrim have been hit by the news that the Mayo County Board have confirmed their squad are dealing with Covid related queries in the lead-up to the match.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Mayo GAA said "Mayo GAA are currently working with the HSE on a number of Covid-19 related queries amongst members of the county senior football panel. Mayo GAA are following HSE guidelines and our senior team are continuing their preparation for Sunday’s Connacht Championship game versus Leitrim."

According to a report in The Connaught Telegraph, it is understood that a number of squad members have been in isolation as a result of being in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Defending champions Mayo are due to face Leitrim at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar on Sunday (2pm throw-in).

