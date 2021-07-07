Every Louth ladies championship match to be broadcast live as TG4 announces bumper LGFA coverage

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Championship sponsors TG4 have today announced a bumper schedule of live summer action.

It has been confirmed that all 63 games in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be available to watch live, meaning those not able to attend Louth's tussles with Down and Offaly will be able to stream them as Wayne Freeman's troops look to build on their recent Division Four title.

13 matches have been chosen for TV coverage, with the remaining 50 matches across the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships available to view live on the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated Championship online portal.

To make it onto our TV screens The Wee County will have to make it to the final, with the Junior and Intermediate finals the only non Senior games set to be televised by the Irish language broadcaster.

TG4’s exclusive coverage begins this Friday, July 9, with the meeting of Galway and Kerry in Group D of the Senior Championship (throw-in, 7.30pm).

The Friday night fare continues with the Ulster derby clash between Armagh and Cavan on Friday, July 16, while Tipperary will play Meath in another Friday night offering on July 23.

The pivotal Group 4 showdown between Kerry and Donegal is also live on Saturday, July 24, while TG4 will broadcast all four Senior Championship quarter-finals across the August Bank Holiday weekend, along with the Senior Championship semi-finals on Saturday, August 14.

This announcement comes as 2021 marks the 21st season of TG4’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships – and the 21st year of live TV coverage of the All-Ireland Finals.

31 counties will set out on the road to potential glory, with 13 teams competing in the Senior Championship, 13 in the Intermediate grade, and five in the Junior Championship.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 TG4 Championships, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton said: “We’re looking forward to another brilliant season of TG4 All-Ireland Championship Football, coming hot on the heels of a memorable Lidl National League campaign.

"This is the 21st year of our long-standing partnership with TG4, which continues to go from strength to strength. We’re grateful to our Championship sponsors and official broadcast partner for their continued investment in, and support of, our Championships. We’re in a position, too, where we can welcome back spectators to our fixtures, albeit in a limited capacity for now, but their presence will add to our games and we look forward to welcoming our loyal supporters back through the turnstiles."

TG4 has also confirmed that former Galway star Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead Peil na mBan Beo coverage once again for the forthcoming season.

Máire will be joined on live coverage by a top-class team of analysts. Cork legend Rena Buckley, an 11-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist, is on board again alongside Dublin’s Sorcha Furlong, a leading figure in the breakthrough 2010 win for the Sky Blues.

2020 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate winner and Players’ Player of the Year Vikki Wall will also provide expert insight – and she’s a key member of the Meath team now preparing for Senior Championship fare.

Former Waterford star Michelle Ryan, ex-Dublin ace Sinéad Finnegan, and Cork’s Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla, who netted crucial goals in the 2014 and 2016 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Finals, make up the star-studded TG4 team.

TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship 2021 – All ties at 2pm unless stated

Friday, July 9th 2021

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 4 - Round 1 – Live on TG4

Galway v Kerry - Cusack Park, Ennis, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 10th 2021

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 - Round 1

Armagh v Monaghan - Athletic Grounds.

Cavan v Mayo - Markievicz Park.

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 2 - Round 1

Cork v Meath - St Brendans Park, Birr.

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Group 3 - Round 1

Dublin v Tyrone- Kingspan Breffni.

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 2 - Round 1

Leitrim v Fermanagh - Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins.

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship - Round 1

Antrim v Derry - Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Sunday, July 11th 2021

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 1 - Round 1

Westmeath v Longford - TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Wexford v Sligo - Ferbane.

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 3 - Round 1

Roscommon v Kildare - Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 4 - Round 1

Down v Offaly - Lannleire, Dunleer, 1pm.

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship - Round 1

Limerick v Wicklow - John Lockes, Callan.