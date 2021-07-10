Dundalk and District League Roundup: Wins For Bay and Rampart Celtic

Dundalk and District League Premier Division

Bay FC 4 Glenmuir United 2

Bay joined Quay Celtic at the top of the Premier league table with a deserved 4-2 win over Glenmuir United on the Rock road.

A Melvin Onu header on 16 minutes put Bay ahead. A delightful chipped goal from Padraig O'Callaghan had the sides level four minutes later. Gerrard Umai restored Bay's lead on 41 minutes only to see Alex Hannaffy send the teams in level at the break.

The second half belonged to the home side and only for some outstanding goalkeeping by Glens Ciaran McKeown, there would have been more goals than the ones scored by Gerrard Umai and Victor Adejobi, to give Bay their first win of the campaign.

Dundalk and District First division

Rock Celtic 4 Rampart Celtic 5

The vastly more experienced Rampart Celtic overcame a very spirited and young Rock Celtic in this nine-goal thriller in Sandy lane.

Ramparts early lead was quickly cancelled before Rock went ahead 2-1. A high ball into the Rock goals eluded everyone in the 30th minute resulting in a leveler for Celtic.

Within a minute of the start of the second half Rock were in front again, and held the lead until the 75th minute.

On 80 minutes Rampart regained the initiative via a great header. Rock responded yet again, a high ball beating the Rampart keeper to make it 4-4 in the 87th minute.

Right at the death, Ramparts outstanding Aidan McGuinness headed the winning goal. Scorers for Ramparts were Sean Bailey (2,) Aidan McGuinness (2), and Brendan McGuinness. Rory Kirke who was outstanding for Rock Celtic and bagged a hat-trick, with Adam Garland getting the other goal.