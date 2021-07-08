Double Gold for Ardee Chairmen at Leinster Masters Athletics event

Double Gold for Ardee Chairmen at Leinster Masters Athletics event

Peter Carolan, the Ardee & District AC chairmen, with his two medals which he won at the recent Leinster Masters' Track & Field Championships in Carlow

Reporter:

Reporter

Last weekend was another to remember for all associated with Ardee & District AC, as their chairmen came home with two gold medals around his neck.

Peter Carolan - Competing at the Leinster Masters' Track & Field Championships in Carlow leapt onto the podium to take the top spot in the O45 Long Jump and followed that off with some remarkable speed to clinch the Gold medal in the 400M. 

Elsewhere at the championships was Liam Giggins, who was setting himself a tough challenge by competing for the very first time at the Masters level in the 5000M.

Liam headed to Carlow hoping to achieve a 'sub 18' time.  Amongst seasoned athletes he ran a fantastic race crossing the line in 17:49, meeting his target while also achieving a new Personal Best. The run was the perfect preparation for the club's Seamie Weldon Memorial 5K on September 4th.

Next weekend looks set to be another busy one, with the final Day of the Louth Juvenile Track and Field Championships seeing the stars of the future in action, the U9, U10 and U11 events all taking place this Sunday.

Elsewhere the action will be in Carlow, where many athletes will be competing in the first day of the Leinster Juvenile Championships, which takes place on Saturday.

St Gerard’s AC continue good form in Louth Championships

Your Guide to Dundalk's European opponents Newtown AFC

WATCH: U20 star shows amazing skill to score one of the best points you'll see

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie