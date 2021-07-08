Double Gold for Ardee Chairmen at Leinster Masters Athletics event

Last weekend was another to remember for all associated with Ardee & District AC, as their chairmen came home with two gold medals around his neck.

Peter Carolan - Competing at the Leinster Masters' Track & Field Championships in Carlow leapt onto the podium to take the top spot in the O45 Long Jump and followed that off with some remarkable speed to clinch the Gold medal in the 400M.

Elsewhere at the championships was Liam Giggins, who was setting himself a tough challenge by competing for the very first time at the Masters level in the 5000M.

Liam headed to Carlow hoping to achieve a 'sub 18' time. Amongst seasoned athletes he ran a fantastic race crossing the line in 17:49, meeting his target while also achieving a new Personal Best. The run was the perfect preparation for the club's Seamie Weldon Memorial 5K on September 4th.

Next weekend looks set to be another busy one, with the final Day of the Louth Juvenile Track and Field Championships seeing the stars of the future in action, the U9, U10 and U11 events all taking place this Sunday.

Elsewhere the action will be in Carlow, where many athletes will be competing in the first day of the Leinster Juvenile Championships, which takes place on Saturday.