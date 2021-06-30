WATCH: U20 star shows amazing skill to score one of the best points you'll see

Laois and Westmeath played out a classic in the Leinster U20 hurling championship on Tuesday night in O'Moore Park.

Laois looked to have the game sewn up at half time as they led by 12 points but Westmeath knuckled down and produced a heroic comeback.

In the end, Laois needed a last ditch score to bring the game to extra time before the O'Moore's ran out 4-33 to 4-27 winners.

With the game still poised in extra time, Laois forward James Duggan, who shot the lights out with 3-5 on the night, produced a score for the ages.

Struggling with cramp and barely even to stand, The Harps club man somehow managed to intercept a short puck out and while on the ground, mustered the energy to gather himself and fire over the bar while on his knees.

