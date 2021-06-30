Sixth class students at Redeemer Girls NS continue decade-old mural tradition

Sixth class students in the Redeemer Girls primary school have continued a decade long tradition by creating a mural on a wall of the school, with help from a local artist.

The mural, which was designed by local artist Michael Stafford with input from the girls, was placed in a previously unused part of the school but reopened during the pandemic to provide extra space.

Principal Patrick O’Rourke said that the tradition came about due to the school having a large number of walls and that when they were painted white they were left boring.

“We have a tradition for the last 10 years for the leaving sixth class to do a mural. The school has a lot of walls and we painted them white and it was quite dull and boring,” said Mr O’Rourke.

“So we started this tradition where they would take one of the walls, one large enough, and they would either paint it themselves or someone would come in and help them paint it.”

Once the mural was outlined by Stafford, the sixth class girls had the job of painting it.

According to Mr O’Rourke, due to the short turnaround on the painting, the class was able to hold their virtual graduation in front of the mural.

“We did a presentation, a certificate and we did a hoodie. It was all done in front of the mural,” said Mr O’Rourke.

“It’s their mural, no matter where they go when the girls are walking by that will always be the mural that they did.”