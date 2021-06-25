Louth GAA Division 3B Roundup: Wins for John Mitchels and Wolfe Tones

WOLFE TONES 6-21

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-04

Wolfe Tones came to Stabannon last Saturday and made their intentions of winning Division 3B firmly felt with a demolition of a weakened Stabannon Parnells team. The first quarter of the match was tight up until the water break, with Parnells spurning a great chance of a goal. When left one on one with the Tones goalkeeper they blazed a shot high and wide.

The score at water break was 0-02 to 0-06 but upon the restart the Tones upped the pace considerably and Stabannon just couldn't live with them, they tagged on another five points and three goals with their impressive full-forward Niall Smith leading the line superbly.

Smith grabbed two goals with a third from Eoghan Brennan leaving their side 3-10 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

For much of the second half, the mid-Louth men did well, eliminating space inside and curtailed the Drogheda men's goal scoring threat. Tones scored some lovely scores with the pick coming from a Mark Healy goal. Then in the last two minutes Parnells coughed up two further goals to Jordan Duffy and Adam Gartland to seal victory.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Tadhg Rock, Cathal Bergin, Sean McMahon; Sam Kelly 0-1, Alan Fanning, Sean McQuail; Mark Healy 1-2, Conor Farrell 0-1; Eoghan Brennan 1-3, Dean Haggins 0-2, Dwayne Leavy; Darren Weldon 0-2, Niall Smith 2-1, Chris Cudden 0-3. Subs: Adam Gartland 1-0 for D Weldon, Trevor Walsh 0-3 for D Haggins, Danny Byrne for S McMahon, Jordan Duffy 1-3 for N Smith, Mick Rafferty for C Farrell, Marc Lugoye for D Leavy, Eoghan O’Shea for A Fanning.

JOHN MITCHELS 2-11

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 0-08



John Mitchels put their hands up for promotion with a terrific away victory over Annaghminnon Rovers in Division 3B on Saturday. Goals from Kevin Gallagher and Trevor Mathews in the half forward line meant the Ballybailie men held a comfortable cushion throughout the contest.

The visitors would in fact go in 1-8 to 0-3 ahead at half time, with points from Rory Phelan and Conor Russell keeping Rovers in touch but it wasn’t to be enough on opening night.

JOHN MITCHELS: D Anderson; A Coyle, N Carroll, A Mackin; M Nulty, E Farrell, M Gorman; J Clarke, C Courtney 0-2; T Matthews, 1-1, K Gallagher 1-3, G Kane 0-1; R Coyle 0-1, S Coyle 0-1, J Gallagher 0-2. Subs: L Ross for Kane, S Bingham for S Coyle.

ANNAGHMINON ROVERS: S Russell; C Connolly, P McArdle, T O Brien; C Campbell, P Russell, F Markey 0-1; R Phelan 0-2, C Russell 0-2; D Markey 0-1, D Marron 0-1, J O’Connor; R Byrne, S McConnon, J Finnegan. Subs S Finnegan, D Tachney, A Lee, S McMahon 0-1.

Elsewhere in Division 3B Cuchulainn Gaels and St. Nicholas was abandoned due to a serious injury to an Omeath player, while the meeting of Sean McDermotts and Dowdallshill was postponed.