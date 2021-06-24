Reports: Louth GAA Division 3A Round up

LANNLEIRE 0-13

GLYDE RANGERS 0-08

Lannleire came away from Tallanstown on Saturday night with the two league points after a hard earned victory over the home side, Glyde Rangers.

The visitors got off to a slow start and were behind 0-4 to 0-1 just past the half way mark in the first half, having also lost their midfielder, Pierce Hawkins to injury inside the first ten minutes. However, a strong finish to the half saw them shoot four points without reply to go in at the interval leading 0-5 to 0-4.

Lannleire suffered another injury setback with the loss of No 6 Alan McEvoy, towards the end of the third quarter but with 15 minutes to play, they led 0-8 to 0-5.

Glyde reduced the arrears to two points, 0-9 to 0-7 with eight minutes left to play but points from Jason Torris, Bob Murphy, Niall Lennon and Alan Murphy ensured the Dunleer men started their league campaign on a winning note.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Jason Torris (0-1), Paul McGeough, Caoimhin Maher; Briain McGuinness, Alan McEvoy, Alex Carroll; Ian Mulroy (0-1), Pierce Hawkins; Conal Maher, Niall Lennon (0-3), Gary Monaghan; Paul Callan (0-2), Killian Gregory (0-4), Andrew Dowd. Subs: Peter Fortune for P Hawkins; Thomas Doyle for A Dowd; Alan Murphy 0-1 for A McEvoy; Bob Murphy 0-1 for P Callan.

GLYDE RANGERS: Anthony Nulty; Dylan Kearney, Gerard Farrell, Kevin Kane; David Brennan, Fiachre Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Brian Duffy (0-1), Ciaran Sheridan (0-4); Barry Brennan, Barry Sharkey, Conor Sheridan (0-1); Alan Brennan, Gavin Duffy (0-2), JP Boyle. Sub: Dave Devaney for JP Boyle.

GLEN EMMETS 5-20

WESTERNS 0-04

Glen Emmets overpowered Westerns at Cusack Park on Saturday night in the opening match Division 3A.

James Butler was outstanding with 2-8 while Chris Gantley, David Bracken and impressive newcomer Tadhg Downey all bagged goals in the drubbing.

Anthony Durnin tried hard for the visitors with two points from centre back along with wing back John Murray who also got on the scoresheet.

GLEN EMMETS: C Kelly; J Farnan, T Grimes, L Fordham; R Byrne 0-1, S Kenny 0-1, E English; J Butler 2-8, C Talbot; A Blakeman Fowler 0-1, K O’Neill 0-5, A Mooney; T Downey 1-0, R Grufferty 0-3, E Maguire 0-1. Subs: D Grimes for Grimes, S Byrne for Talbot, L McCarthy for Fordham, C Gantley 1-0 for Byrne, C Byrne for Farnan, D Bracken 1-0 for Blakeman Flower, K Lynch for Maguire.

WESTERNS: C Campbell; A Duffy, A Murray, L Murray; P Kerley, A Durnin 0-2, J Murray 0-1; C Scriven, F Duffy; C Kerr 0-1, B McMahon, D Boylan; J McEvoy, L Drumgoole, O Murray. Subs: R Duffy for Drumgoole, J Lynch for O Murray.

NA PIARSAIGH 2-14

NAOMH MALACHI 1-02

Na Piarsaigh kicked off their 2021 season with a comprehensive victory over Naomh Malachi in Courtbane on Saturday night.

The range of scorers and clinical nature of the Dundalk side were eye-catching all evening, Ciaran Murphy and Alan McCartney finding the net in each half typifying that.

The Mals trailed 1-8 to 0-1 at half time with a second half goal coming from newcomer Paudie McLoughlin in the middle of the field but they were no match for the Naps in the 3A clash.

NA PIARSAIGH: A Molloy; S Arrowsmith, S Roddy, F Mulholland; B Sharkey, M Woods 0-1, S McGuinness 0-1; M O’Hare, C Shields 0-1; C Murphy 1-1, P Mallon 0-2, M Larkin; A McCartney 1-3, V Chorley 0-2, S Geeney 0-2. Subs: R McCartney for Arrowsmith, A Marks for Shields, J Lyons for O’Hare, R Murphy 0-1 for Larkin, J Woods for C Murphy.

NAOMH MALACHI: C McCaughley; S Blessing, D Rogers, C Begley; D Mulholland, D Begley, D Mulligan; P Gogarty, P McLoughlin 1-0; R O’Hanlon, P Moley, D Begley; J Kelly, T Gonnelly, C McCoy. Subs: C Rooney 0-1 for Kelly, R McElroy for Rooney, K Conlon 0-1 for O’Hanlon, S Burns for D Begley, P Caherty for Gogarty, D Begley for Mulholland.