Breaking: Chris Shields to depart Dundalk for Linfield following Friday's clash with Derry City

After many weeks of speculation, the news that Dundalk FC fans have been dreading has been confirmed as club stalwart and current captain Chris Shields will depart for Belfast club Linfield following Friday night’s clash with Derry City in Oriel Park.

The influential midfielder joined the Lilywhites from Bray Wanderers before the start of 2012 season and has clocked up 348 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals. Only seven players have worn the shirt on more occasions.

The Clondalkin native was around during a very successful period in the club’s history, bagging five SSE Airtricity League titles, three FAI Cups, three League Cups, three FAI President’s Cups, a Unite The Union Champions Cup and a Leinster Senior Cup in a glittering 10 seasons in Louth.

In 2016, he helped the club to the group stages of the UEFA Europa League where he played in the historic 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar in Holland and the 1-0 win over Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Tallaght.

Four years later, in 2020, he captained Dundalk to the group stages for a second time and with 36 European games to his name, he is second in the club’s all-time list of European appearance holders behind Sean Gannon.

Now living in Bangor, speculation was rife that he wanted to move to a club closer to his home with Glentoran also keen to land his signature, however Linfield came in to steal him away from the Lilywhites as the Blues prepare to go full time from next season.

“After nine-and-a-half years at Dundalk, the time has come to move on” Shields told Dundalkfc.com. “A fantastic opportunity has arisen for me, and it’s one, for family and football reasons, that I can’t really turn down.”

“I’m a father to two young kids under the age of three, and I feel it’s important that I’m there for my family and my wife Shauna, who has been at my side during all of my time at Dundalk.”

An emotional night lays ahead on Friday when he puts on the jersey and captain’s armband one last time before joining the reigning NIFL Premiership champions on the 1st of July when the transfer window opens for an undisclosed fee.

“When I leave, I will probably only really appreciate the teams, players, and managers I’ve played with and the great people I’ve been around” reflected the Dubliner. “It makes it that extra bit special when you’re winning things with people you are very fond of.”

“I’m sure I’ll shed a few tears when I play my last game against Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday night. It will be very hard to mask my emotions. I always used to sign off with a little wave to my family in the main stand, and it will hit me when I do it for the final time on Friday.”

“I’d like to thank Jim Magilton and Bill Hulsizer for understanding my reasons for making the move and for their help in making the transition.”

“Day in, day out, I see how tirelessly people work behind the scenes to achieve perfection on the pitch at Oriel Park and I know that success will come back to the club. Vinny Perth has come in to steady the ship and I know that he and the players in the dressing room will do that.”

Shields was keen to praise the fans for all their support over the years, while also gleamingly rejoicing the town that has embraced him so much since he was first made captain by then manager Sean McCaffrey back in 2012.

He is extremely grateful to all at the club for giving him the chance to prosper at the highest level of the sport and stated he loved his time living in the town, a place which will always have fond memories for him.

“When I came to Dundalk, I was a 21-year-old who was made captain of a huge and great club. I had a lot on my shoulders, and I probably didn’t react that well in my first season here, but I would hope that I’ve managed to win some of you around.”

“I absolutely loved living in Dundalk. It’s a one town team, and those places are special. You walk past fans and you get to know everyone on first name terms. They’ll still abuse you over the wall, but they’ll also still have a friendly chat with you in a coffee shop in town the next day.”

“I fell in love with the club, I fell in love with the town and I’ll never forget my time here. It has been one hell of a ride, and I have loved every single minute of it.”