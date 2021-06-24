Two more medals for Redeemer AC at Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships

Day Three of the Louth Championships was held today at the track in Bush and Redeemer AC were once more well represented.

First up was Evan Hearty in the U12 shot putt and in his first ever shot competition Evan came home with the Gold medal.

Next up were Cara Miele and Bláithín Carragher in the U13 shot, Cara finished just outside the medals in 4th, with Bláithín throwing consistently well to claim her third gold medal of the championships. Both girls followed the shot put up with impressive runs in the 80m sprint.

Following the sprint was Megan Duffy in the U14 shot putt, where Megan narrowly missed out on a medal finishing 4th in her first shot competition.

The Dundalk based club have been competing in their first Louth Championships in 25 years, having stopped competing in 1997 after years of great success since their original founding in 1972.

They will once again be represented on the final day of action this Sunday. Training continues every Monday and Wednesday on pitch Two of the Clans. Contact Niall on 0857437717 for further details.