Another successful week for Ardee & District AC capped off with a National Title

It was an extremely successful weekend once again for Ardee & District AC, who came home from the National Junior Track & Field Championships held in Santry Stadium Dublin with a Gold Medal.

Abbie Sheridan took first place following a fantastic performance in the 3000m Steeplechase on Sunday.

She would show some tactical prowess beyond her years, holding third place until the final 1000m where she upped her pace to take the Gold in a national record challenging 11:01.44 minutes.

Elsewhere there were more medals for the club on Day three of the Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships, the sprinters coming to fore by collecting three medals.

Winning Gold in the Boys U15 100m was Charlie Sands, taking the Silver in the U19 100m was Joe Murphy and the Bronze for Gabriele Ruskyte in a super-fast Girls U15 100m.

The medals were not only coming from the track but from field events also, Ruri Mothiram coming 1st in the U12 Shot Putt with a throw of 6.33 meters and Leannán Murphy coming 2nd in the U14 Shot Putt with a throw of 6.64 meters.

Leannán also ran well in the U14 80m heats with Caoimhe Carolan coming 5th in the Girls U14 80m final and 4th in the Long Jump in what was another great weekend for all associated with Ardee & District AC.