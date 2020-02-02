Gardaí charge two men in relation to Thursday night's M1 incident outside Dundalk

Gardaí have charged two men in relation to the incident that occurred on the night of 30th January, 2020 at junction 13 on the M50.

Three males were arrested and detained under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and two men (20s) have been charged in relation to burglaries and will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court on Monday morning, 3rd February, 2020 at 10.30a.m.

The youth arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Office.

Investigations ongoing.