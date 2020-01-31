Gardaí arrest three in connection with burglaries following pursuit outside Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk have arrested three individuals in connection with burglaries carried out in the Blackrock, area of Co Dublin which occurred on January 30 2020.

On Thursday January 30, 2020, Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght, observed a car acting in a suspicious manner. Following reports of a number of burglaries in the Blackrock area, Gardaí on night patrols with the assistance of the Air Support Unit monitored traffic and carried out patrols of the area.

Gardaí observed this vehicle again on the M50 at Junction 13 and a managed pursuit ensued. Four occupants abandoned the offending vehicle on the M1 at junction 18 and fled on foot towards fields.

Three males, one aged in his 20s, another in his late teens and one male youth also in his late teens, were arrested a short distance away and are currently detained under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Dundalk Garda Station.

A fourth occupant of the car is still being sought by Gardaí in connection with this incident. It’s believed the car involved is the subject of an unauthorised taking in the UK jurisdiction.

One Garda member was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. Property from one burglary in Blackrock was recovered on the M50 by Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.