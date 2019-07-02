Louth County Council's Vacant Site Register remains empty after two and a half years

The Vacant Site Register established in January 2017 by Louth County Council has yet to be populated with a vacant site.

The register, which can be accessed here, was established to capture sites within the County on housing or regeneration lands suitable for housing but not coming forward for development.

At the January Dundalk Municipal District Meeting, the then Green Party councillor, Mark Dearey, expressed his disappointment at the meeting that there wasn't any sites on the register, upon which a levy could be charged.

The following month, at the February Louth County Council meeting, members heard that the Council had identified 65 potential vacant sites that could potentially be added to the Register if all conditions are met.

Members at the February meeting were told that a large body of work would need to be completed before a levy could potentially be imposed on any vacant sites, including identifying the ownership of the properties and putting a valuation of each site.

For further information on the Vacant Site Register, Louth County Council have more details, as well as a link to the Register here.