65 potential vacant sites identified in Louth

Louth County Council have identified 65 potential vacant sites thus far that could potentially be added to the local authority's Vacant Site Register if all conditions are met.

The details were made available to members at the February Louth County Council meeting in Dundalk.

The sites were identified in a preliminary assessment that focused primarily within the towns of Dundalk and Drogheda.

Cllr Mark Deary at the January County Council meeting, expressed his disappointment that there wasn't any sites on the Vacant Site Register, upon which a levy could be charged, especially in light of the difficulty the Council had in passing a budget for 2018.

Members at the February meeting were informed however, that a large body of work would need to be completed before a levy could potentially be imposed on any vacant sites.

The next stage in the process, the meeting heard, is a more detailed analysis of the viability of the sites identified and the establishment of the ownership of the sites.

Along with identifying the ownership of the properties, a valuation of each site is will also be required, members heard.

Work on the next stage in this process will commence shortly and continue over the next few months.

For any site to be included on the Vacant Site Register, it must: