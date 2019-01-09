No properties on Vacant Site Register in Louth

There are currently no properties on the Vacant Sites Register established by Louth County Council, due partly to the fact that properties proposed for the Register up to that point were not suitable.

At the January Dundalk Municipal District Meeting, councillors heard that only property that is zoned residential can be included on the register.

The register was established in 2017 with the intention to impose an associated vacant site levy on appropriate sites from January 2018 onwards.

Cllr Mark Dearey expressed his disappointment at the meeting that there wasn't any sites on the register, upon which a levy could be charged, especially in light of the difficulty the Council had in passing a budget for 2018.

Those present were also told that due to lack of resources, there was little opportunity for the Council to commit much time to this over the past couple of months. Councillors were asked to inform the Planning Department of any properties they thought should be included.