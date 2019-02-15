DUNDALK ALL TIME GREAT: We have our two finalists!!

After nearly four weeks of battle, the final two have been selected for Dundalk's All Time Great grand final!

First up, Dundalk FC legend Barry Kehoe swept into the final after overcoming Cooley rugby star Rob Kearney - and in convincing fashion too! Barry won the vote by 65 percent to Rob's 35 percent.

While Rob Kearney has been making the headlines of late with his recent Six Nations performance, Barry Kehoe had a strong following from the off and has rightly earned his place in the final!

But who will he be facing to take home the ultimate local title?

In the other semi final it was another sporting joust - Amy Broadhurst versus Steve Staunton. And, despite it seeming like it would be a close run affair, there was never any doubting this particular result.

Amy Broadhurst gave Steve the old one-two and took home a whopping 86 percent of the overall vote! Very impressive stuff from the local boxer.

So there you have it - Barry Kehoe versus Amy Broadhurst!

The poll for this final vote will go live on dundalkdemocrat.ie this evening and you will have until next Thursday (February 21) to make up your mind on who you want to see win the title of Dundalk's All Time Great.

Many thanks to our sponsors DNG Duffy, Four Seasons Hotel & Spa Carlingford, National Tile Ltd, Cusken LTD, County Museum Dundalk and Niall Clarke Oils.