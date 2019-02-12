Dundalk District Court
'Almost impossible': Man in Dundalk caught riding moped while holding bicycle
Court
Dundalk courthouse
“That’s almost impossible,” remarked Judge John Coughlan at Dundalk district court last week after he heard how gardaí had observed a defendant riding a moped while holding a bicycle as he drove along.
Ramos Rodriques Raul (46) with an address at Demesne Road, Dundalk was fined €100 for driving without reasonable consideration arising out of the incident on the Dublin Road, Dundalk shortly before 2pm on May 16 last year.
