'Almost impossible': Man in Dundalk caught riding moped while holding bicycle

“That’s almost impossible,” remarked Judge John Coughlan at Dundalk district court last week after he heard how gardaí had observed a defendant riding a moped while holding a bicycle as he drove along.

Ramos Rodriques Raul (46) with an address at Demesne Road, Dundalk was fined €100 for driving without reasonable consideration arising out of the incident on the Dublin Road, Dundalk shortly before 2pm on May 16 last year.