Investigation into alleged assault on schoolgirl in centre of Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating an assault on a young school girl in the centre of Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

As has been reported by LMFM this morning, the incident took place on Jocelyn Street at around 3.50 pm yesterday.

The 13 year old girl was taken to the Minor Injury Unit at the Louth County Hospital for treatment.

This is the second alleged assault on a young girl in the town in the past two weeks.

Two weeks ago a young girl was allegedly assaulted outside St Louis Secondary School.