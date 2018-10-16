St Louis Secondary in Dundalk issues statement following incident outside school grounds

In a statement issued to the Dundalk Democrat this afternoon, the principal of St Louis Secondary School said "we were upset as a community to learn about an incident that took place after school, outside the grounds on the evening of Thursday 4th October"

The Dundalk Democrat contacted the school today, following the report in today's Irish Sun, that a girl was assaulted outside the school recently.

Principal Dolan in issuing the statement, said that this would be "the only comment we will be making".

The statement reads:

"We were upset as a school community to learn about an incident that took place after school,outside the grounds, on the evening of Thursday 4th October 2018.

"In response we followed our agreed Code of Behaviour to ensure students were treated with fairness, care and respect. We are not permitted to comment further, in line with the Children’s Act, 2001."