07/10/2021

Burst water main leading to water outages in multiple parts of Dundalk this morning

The burst was discovered in Finnabair Industrial Estate earlier today

Ardee to be affected by water disruption due to mains repairs today

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A burst in a water main in Finnabair Industrial Estate has lead to wider water outages across Dundalk and surrounding areas.

According to Irish Water, they discovered the burst in the industrial estate and have said that they are working with Louth County Council to restore water to properties in Muirheavnamor, Tom Bellew Avenue, Bay Estate, Coes Road, Seatown, Newry Road and Ballymacscanlon.

Irish Water has said that they have deployed service crews to fix the burst water main, with the group saying they expect repairs to be complete by 6pm today.

Due to the repairs needed, traffic management systems will be put into place and clearly signposted to ensure the safety of both the public and IW crews.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers,” said Michael Cunniffe.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Those impacted by the water outage have been told that it may take between two and three hours after repairs are completed before their water is returned to normal supply.

