07/10/2021

Revised plans to redesign Táin Holiday Village as nursing home submitted to Louth Co Co

Plans afoot to convert former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath to nursing home and tourist accommodation

The former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath (PIC: Tandem Photography NI Facebook page)

Planning permission amendments have been filed to allow the refurbishment of Táin Holiday Village in Omeath into a 108 unit nursing home facility.

The documents, which were filed on October 1st, are seeking approval for a revision of plans which were granted permission in 2019 to create a nursing home on the site of the Táin Holiday Village, which closed in 2007.

The application, filed by ML Quinn Construction Ltd, seeks to create a nursing home with 108 bedrooms. Within the original planning application, this was set to be 65 bedrooms.

A decision by Louth County Council on the new development should be expected around the 26th of November.

