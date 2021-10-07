Revised plans to redesign Táin Holiday Village as nursing home submitted to Louth Co Co

The former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath (PIC: Tandem Photography NI Facebook page)
Planning permission amendments have been filed to allow the refurbishment of Táin Holiday Village in Omeath into a 108 unit nursing home facility.
The documents, which were filed on October 1st, are seeking approval for a revision of plans which were granted permission in 2019 to create a nursing home on the site of the Táin Holiday Village, which closed in 2007.
The application, filed by ML Quinn Construction Ltd, seeks to create a nursing home with 108 bedrooms. Within the original planning application, this was set to be 65 bedrooms.
A decision by Louth County Council on the new development should be expected around the 26th of November.
