07/10/2021

Two schools in Dundalk set to get exam tools for free as part of DkIT partnership

Two schools in Dundalk set to get exam tools for free as part of DkIT partnership

Evelyn Donnelly, Head Girl &Pierce McKevitt, Head Boy, Bush Post Primary School

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Institute of Technology are set to work with online tuition group, Studyclix, to provide their services for free to two secondary schools in the Dundalk area.

According to DkIT, those schools include Bush Post Primary School and Ó Fiaich College, with students within those schools being able to access past papers and get exam tips.

The partnership has been created due to the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and their “Once-Off COVID-19 Contingency Funding for Access”.

The funding was pushed forward by the HEA to help mitigate the disruptive effects of the pandemic on learners, and to ensure that “priority groups” are not further disadvantaged.

The initiative itself is being led by DkIT’s Access Office, with Access Officer Eileen Lynch saying that they wanted the funding to be used practically after a difficult two years.

“The past two school years have been extremely challenging ones due to the unforeseen impact of COVID-19,” said Ms Lynch.

“We wanted to use funding in a very practical and focused way to assist our partners at second level. This initiative will support almost 2,500 senior cycle students in our region and I have no doubt but that they will benefit from this innovative learning resource.”

The list of schools who can access the service for free is:

  • Breifne College, Cavan

  • Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk

  • St Oliver's Community College, Drogheda

  • Ó Fiaich College, Dundalk

  • Scoil Ui Mhuiri, Dunleer

  • Ardee Community School, Ardee

  • O'Carolan College, Nobber

  • Inver College, Carrickmacross

  • Castleblayney College, Castleblayney

  • Beech Hill College, Monaghan

  • Beaufort College, Navan

  • Largy College, Clones

